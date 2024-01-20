Broncos Fans prefer a first-round quarterback for Denver in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos are heading into the offseason with plenty of reports that suggest Russell Wilson will be on his way out of the Mile High City here soon. That will leave a huge hole at the quarterback position that must be filled. Earlier this week I asked fans in our SB Nation Reacts survey what would be the best option and fans overwhelmingly believe Sean Payton and George Paton need to go with a first-round quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft.

A good chunk hope to see Wilson return, while the next biggest vote getter was a mid to late round quarterback option. I’m with the first-round crowd. It’s the only chance Denver has at securing a franchise quarterback. If you look at the playoffs, nearly every quarterback was drafted in the first round. For every Brock Purdy there are a dozen Top 10 picks.

What do you think Denver should do here? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

