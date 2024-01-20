AFC Divisional Round: Texans at Ravens

The number one seeded Baltimore Ravens will host one for the more surprising playoff teams in 2023 in the Houston Texans. The Ravens will be looking to feature their league-best rushing attack against a Texans defense that finish sixth-best in the NFL at stopping the run. The winner of that battle will be in good position to win this game.

Divisional Round Playoffs

Houston Texans (11-7) at Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

Kickoff: 2:30 PM MT on January 20, 2024

Location: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

My Prediction

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens are huge 9.5-point favorites over the Texans in this game. In my prediction this week, I wrote:

The Houston Texans cinderella turnaround from the number two overall pick last season to two games away from a Super Bowl appears will hit a stone wall called the Baltimore Ravens this weekend. With the best record in football and a very balanced highly ranked offense and defense, the Ravens just have too many weapons to be stopped this early. I don’t think it will be close. Prediction: Ravens 34, Texans 20

The team that has consistently outperformed my expectations all year long as been Baltimore and I think I am down expecting them to falter at this point. They have been the most consistent and best team all year long and they should have a clear path to the Super Bowl here.