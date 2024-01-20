NFC Divisional Round: Packers at 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers often looked like the best and most balanced team in all of football this season, but every now and then the youth of Brock Purdy has reared its head and cost them a few games. They still ended up with the top seed and they should be able to take care of the Green Bay Packers here, but it’ll be interesting to see how Purdy handles the playoff atmosphere.

Divisional Round Playoffs

Green Bay Packers (10-8) at San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

Kickoff: 6:15 PM MT on January 20, 2024

Location: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

My Prediction

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers are a full 10-point home favorite over the upstart Packers in this game. In my prediction this week, I wrote:

Speaking of another cinderella season, Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers had themselves a nice little run despite many thinking that team wasn’t very good heading into 2023. But they too will run into another stone wall, this one named the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are the most balanced team in the NFL with the 2nd ranked offense, 8th ranked defense, but they also ranked 3rd and 4th in offensive rushing and passing. They are this year’s most complete team and it will show against the Pack. Prediction: 49ers 38, Packers 23

I think we’ll end up seeing a Ravens-49ers Super Bowl in a few weeks. The only other team I think could end up taking their conference championship would be the winner of the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills game. They could give the Baltimore Ravens a run for their money. However, the NFC just looks super weak and San Francisco should be able to come out on top.