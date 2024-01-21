Good morning, Broncos Country!

When it comes to sports, the word “culture” gets thrown around like a hot potato.

“You have to have a winning culture.”

“It all starts with the culture.”

When it comes to the Denver Broncos, a losing culture took over the organization. After Super Bowl 50, it’s been nothing but losing seasons and missing the playoffs.

After finishing 8-9 in the first season under Sean Payton, there’s been a shift.

No, Denver didn’t get a winning record.

No, the Broncos didn’t make the playoffs.

But at least in the eyes of owner and CEO Greg Penner, it’s “very impressive” how Payton established a culture in Payton’s first season.

As Penner told the media at his season-ending news conference a few weeks ago:

“Probably the biggest thing here, in terms of how I think about the future and this organization moving forward, is that he is establishing a culture here based on performance, excellence, hard work, accountability and, again, his focus on winning. A lot of times that does come out in a very passionate and intense way. I know you all see that. “We see it a little bit differently. We see some of that in the building as well, but we also see another side of him. The messages that he has to our players are terrific. He has a great sense of humor. He uses historical anecdotes. So we get to see both sides of that, but at the end of the day he’s focused on winning, and I love that passion.”

Over the next few months, we’ll see how the Broncos take the next steps. NFL free agency and the NFL Draft are ways to grow the roster and make it better. Will Denver strike the right chords and get the right pieces? That’s the key question.

At least in the eyes of Penner, the culture around the Broncos to take the next step is now in place. Now it’s about making it happen.

“We’re just as impatient as you are to win here,” Penner said. “We understand we have a lot of work to do this offseason to get better.”

Broncos news

Russell Wilson performed under fourth-quarter pressure | 9news.com

Wilson threw for more yards in the 4th quarters than any other quarters. Wilson isn't expected to remain a Bronco for much longer. He may be traded or cut dead cap.

Broncos must address red-zone issues in the offseason - ESPN

The Broncos ranked 19th in scoring and couldn't find enough ways to get in the end zone, especially in the run game.

NFL news

Thin-skinned men triggered by Taylor Swift's presence at NFL games need to get a grip

We don't hear complaints when male celebrities are featured at sporting events. But when Taylor Swift appears, a segment of people lose their minds.

NFL’s policy over cold-weather games questioned after fans treated for hypothermia and frostbite at Chiefs-Dolphins game | CNN

As the icicles formed on Andy Reid’s bushy moustache and players huddled around heaters, the true nature of the frosty weather in Kansas City set in.

NFL Rumors: Why Bill Belichick Rejected These Two NFC Teams

A new report claims former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick rejected interest from the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

Agent's Take: An inside look at playoff pay and how several QBs can benefit from winning the Super Bowl - CBSSports.com

Breaking down the financial benefits of advancing in the postseason.