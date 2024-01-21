NFC Divisional Round: Buccaneers at Lions

After watching the San Francisco 49ers nearly one and done themselves, we shouldn’t assume the Detroit Lions will find a cakewalk at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Everyone faded the NFC South this year due to the struggles of a team to finally win that division, but here we are with the final eight including that division winner.

Divisional Round Playoffs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-8) at Detroit Lions (13-5)

Kickoff: 1:00 PM MT on January 21, 2024

Location: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

My Prediction

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Lions are just 5.5-point favorites at home against the Buccaneers in this game. In my prediction this week, I wrote:

In the playoffs, you need a good defense to go far and neither of these teams has a good defense. However, one of these teams has an elite offense and that should help them keep pace with whatever the Bucs throw at them. I’ll take the Detroit Lions here to win their second playoff game since the early 90s, but I don’t know if they’ll run away with it necessarily. There will be some garbage time mania if Baker Mayfield has anything to say about it. Prediction: Lions 31, Buccaneers 24

I think winning that playoff game last week may just ignite a fire with this young Lions squad. They should win this game and play for the conference title next week in Santa Clara.