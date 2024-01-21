AFC Divisional Round: Chiefs at Bills

In a game I expect to be the best game of the NFL playoffs so far, the Buffalo Bills will host the Kansas City Chiefs in what will be Patrick Mahomes first ever road playoff game. All of his previous 15 playoff appearances have been at home or on a neutral field. Us Denver Broncos fans hope is experience on the road here today is quite disappointing for him and his team.

Divisional Round Playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs (12-6) at Buffalo Bills (12-6)

Kickoff: 4:30 PM MT on January 21, 2024

Location: Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York

My Prediction

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are just 2.5-point favorites at home against the Chiefs in this game. In my prediction this week, I wrote:

In the game that I think could go either way and the only game I think the road team could come out victorious in would be this one. It’s hard to believe that this will be Patrick Mahomes’ 16th playoff game and it will be just his first on the road in a hostile environment. That makes me hope it goes really bad for him. I’ll be rooting for the Bills anyway and my prediction will have this game coming down to the wire. Prediction: Bills 36, Chiefs 34

If the home team is automatically spotted a three-point advantage then oddsmakers have Kansas City the favorite here. That’s crazy, but I’m also rooting for the Bills in this game because to heck with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs!