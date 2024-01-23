Broncos’ offensive snap review for 2023

The 2023 Denver Broncos offense was much healthier than the 2022 offense with a few exceptions. The offense ended the season with five players on the IR, but Mike McGlinchey was only on the IR for one week. The others on the IR were Tim Patrick, Jalen Virgil, Alex Palczewski and Greg Dulcich. I wrote about this two weeks ago.

Offensive Line

The 2008 Broncos had every OL starter start all 16 games. Of course, back then, sixteen was a full regular season. Those men were:

That was the last time that has happened. The 2023 Broncos came very close to that with all four starters starting all 17 games and Mike McGlinchey starting 16 of 17. 2023 was the closest that any Bronco OL has come to having the same starting five for the whole season since 2008. The 2023 OL only used two starting five combinations, the 2022 OL used nine.

The Bronco offense ran 1072 plays (including plays that were called back). If all five offensive linemen were to have played every single play that would have been 5360. The starting five offensive linemen played 5191 snaps or 96.8% of the total possible. McGlinchey played the least and he still played 946. I’m not going to show a graph for the OL, because only three other offensive linemen played snaps.

Quinn Bailey was used as a 6th OL player about five or six plays per game. Cameron Fleming played for McGlinchey at the end of the season when he was injured and Luke Wattenberg filled in for Quinn Meinerz when he had his heart issue.

Full Offense Snaps Percentage by game for 2023

Player POS Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Game 4 Game 5 Game 6 Game 7 Game 8 Game 9 Game 10 Game 11 Game 12 Game 13 Game 14 Game 15 Game 16 Game 17 Lloyd Cushenberry III C 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 96% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Michael Burton FB 9% 20% 11% 23% 10% 23% 20% 20% 16% 16% 24% 13% 21% 14% 23% 20% 16% Ben Powers G 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 96% 100% 100% 97% 100% Quinn Meinerz G 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 98% 52% 100% 100% 97% 100% Russell Wilson QB 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 94% 100% Jarrett Stidham QB 6% 100% 100% Samaje Perine RB 45% 50% 31% 46% 60% 17% 25% 24% 33% 36% 27% 20% 21% 39% 35% 25% 38% Javonte Williams RB 45% 45% 42% 17% 35% 53% 63% 52% 49% 70% 65% 60% 48% 39% 45% 41% Jaleel McLaughlin RB 8% 5% 21% 33% 33% 40% 17% 11% 15% 15% 3% 15% 19% 13% 25% 28% 15% Dwayne Washington RB 1% 0% 0% 0% 0% Garett Bolles T 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Mike McGlinchey T 100% 100% 97% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 96% 95% 97% 20% Quinn Bailey T 5% 15% 8% 2% 4% 2% 9% 6% 7% 14% 16% Cameron Fleming T 3% 4% 5% 3% 80% 100% Quinn Bailey T/G 2% 5% 6% 15% 8% 2% 4% 2% 9% 6% 7% 14% 16% Adam Trautman TE 72% 82% 87% 88% 90% 69% 73% 82% 64% 78% 91% 63% 69% 47% 49% 49% 51% Chris Manhertz TE 39% 32% 21% 44% 24% 46% 31% 55% 40% 33% 40% 42% 34% 25% 35% 41% Greg Dulcich TE 33% 21% Nate Adkins TE 8% 10% 12% 11% 10% 6% 15% 10% 4% 13% Lucas Krull TE 27% 37% 25% 45% 32% 33% 54% Courtland Sutton WR 86% 89% 95% 83% 86% 94% 86% 79% 87% 80% 78% 85% 75% 94% 13% 46% Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR 70% 32% 21% 21% 13% 29% 34% 31% 19% 35% 30% 42% 57% 58% 58% 65% 59% Brandon Johnson WR 50% 45% 60% 35% 51% 31% 37% 15% 16% 6% 68% 84% 46% Marvin Mims WR 27% 24% 24% 35% 32% 23% 31% 39% 69% 56% 48% 30% 37% 42% 43% 43% Phillip Dorsett WR 9% 41% Jerry Jeudy WR 68% 76% 62% 86% 65% 68% 59% 65% 71% 61% 70% 57% 63% 72% 48% 62% Tre'Quan Smith WR 14% David Sills WR 7% Michael Bandy WR 3%

Tight Ends

Greg Dulcich missed most of the season with injury. He was supposed to be the pass-catching threat at TE. Without him, the Bronco TEs were mostly an afterthought in the passing game. They combined for 39 catches in 17 games, or less than three catches per game. They did catch four touchdown passes with Trautman making a beautiful catch near the pylon in one game.

For comparison, Evan Engram had 114 catches this season which is almost three times as many catches as the Bronco TEs in 2023.

Running Backs

In terms of snaps we used three running backs with Javonte Williams getting the majority of the snaps overall. This fluctuated throughout the season with Samaje Perine getting three games as the main back, and Jaleel McLaughlin getting one. Pookie got twelve with one game (first game) where Williams and Perine had the same number of snaps. Dwayne Washington got one offensive snap. His role was mostly on special teams.

In terms of success rate, Williams was our least productive runner. A successful rush gains at least 40% of the yards needed on first down, 60% of the yards needed on second and 100% of the yards needed on 3rd down. Williams ranked 41st among 48 qualifying RBs in terms of YPC. His 3.57 was much closer to Dameon Pierce’s 2.87 (league worst) than it was to Christian McCaffrey’s 5.36 (league best).

Player Tm Att Yds TD 1D Succ% Lng Y/A Fmb Christian McCaffrey*+ SFO 272 1459 14 83 54.0 72 5.36 3 Jaylen Warren PIT 149 784 4 36 49.7 74 5.26 4 Jahmyr Gibbs DET 182 945 10 42 46.7 36 5.19 2 Kyren Williams* LAR 228 1144 12 62 59.6 56 5.02 3 James Conner ARI 208 1040 7 57 49.5 44 5.00 0 Raheem Mostert* MIA 209 1012 18 59 55.0 49 4.84 4 James Cook* BUF 237 1122 2 53 55.7 42 4.73 4 D'Andre Swift* PHI 229 1049 5 50 54.1 43 4.58 3 David Montgomery DET 219 1015 13 59 54.8 75 4.63 2 Bijan Robinson ATL 214 976 4 50 43.5 38 4.56 4 Isiah Pacheco KAN 205 935 7 53 50.7 48 4.56 1 Aaron Jones GNB 142 656 2 34 62.0 39 4.62 2 Khalil Herbert CHI 132 611 2 25 49.2 38 4.63 1 Breece Hall NYJ 223 994 5 40 39.5 83 4.46 2 Jonathan Taylor IND 169 741 7 42 49.1 49 4.38 1 Zack Moss IND 183 794 5 43 49.2 56 4.34 0 Zach Charbonnet SEA 108 462 1 32 49.1 23 4.28 0 Derrick Henry* TEN 280 1167 12 63 46.1 69 4.17 0 Devin Singletary HOU 216 898 4 41 47.7 24 4.16 1 Najee Harris PIT 255 1035 8 51 48.2 25 4.06 2 Kenneth Walker III SEA 219 905 8 46 46.6 45 4.13 1 Gus Edwards BAL 198 810 13 49 54.0 42 4.09 3 Brian Robinson Jr. WAS 178 733 5 47 47.8 29 4.12 4 Joe Mixon CIN 257 1034 9 59 49.4 44 4.02 0 Tony Pollard DAL 252 1005 6 56 50.0 31 3.99 3 Jerome Ford CLE 204 813 4 33 39.7 69 3.99 1 Rhamondre Stevenson NWE 156 619 4 36 49.4 64 3.97 1 Saquon Barkley NYG 247 962 6 51 40.1 36 3.89 2 Alvin Kamara NOR 180 694 5 42 48.3 17 3.86 0 Alexander Mattison MIN 180 700 0 28 45.0 21 3.89 3 D'Onta Foreman CHI 109 425 4 24 53.2 22 3.90 1 Travis Etienne JAX 267 1008 11 53 43.1 62 3.78 0 Chuba Hubbard CAR 238 902 5 59 47.5 22 3.79 1 Joshua Kelley LAC 107 405 2 21 43.0 49 3.79 1 Tyler Allgeier ATL 186 683 4 39 48.4 31 3.67 0 Rachaad White TAM 272 990 6 46 40.8 38 3.64 3 Javonte Williams DEN 217 774 3 41 40.6 21 3.57 1 Josh Jacobs LVR 233 805 6 34 45.9 63 3.45 3 Ezekiel Elliott NWE 184 642 3 33 45.1 17 3.49 2 Austin Ekeler LAC 179 628 5 34 47.5 55 3.51 5 AJ Dillon GNB 178 613 2 32 50.0 40 3.44 0 Miles Sanders CAR 129 432 1 24 40.3 48 3.35 2 Kareem Hunt CLE 135 411 9 38 45.9 16 3.04 0 Dameon Pierce HOU 145 416 2 14 37.9 22 2.87 0

Williams’ longest run of 21 was also one of the shortest long runs among qualifying RBs. Only Kareem Hunt, Alvin Kamara, Ezekiel Elliott, and Alexander Mattison had shorter longest runs in 2023. Williams success rate was also one of the worst in the league at 40.6%. Only Miles Sanders, Saquon Barkley, Jerome Ford, Breece Hall, and Dameon Pierce were worse.

The longest rush of the season for the Broncos was a 38 yard run by McLaughlin. It was the first time since 2019 that the Broncos didn’t have a run longer than 40 yards. The longest Bronco run of the year in 2019 was a run of 40 yards by Phillip Lindsay.

Wide Receivers

Courtland Sutton was the shining light of the receivers in 2023 leading the team in receptions, receiving yards and TDs despite missing most of the last two games of the year.

The Broncos had a three guys fill the WR3 role during the season: LJ Humphrey, Marvin Mims and Brandon Johnson. Jerry Jeudy was firmly WR2 for most of the year, but Russell Wilson was not really able to take advantage of his route running skills and when he did the young wide receiver struggled to come down with the reception. The other four WRs in the graph above all played in only one game apiece.