Broncos’ offensive snap review for 2023

The 2023 Denver Broncos offense was much healthier than the 2022 offense with a few exceptions. The offense ended the season with five players on the IR, but Mike McGlinchey was only on the IR for one week. The others on the IR were Tim Patrick, Jalen Virgil, Alex Palczewski and Greg Dulcich. I wrote about this two weeks ago.
Offensive Line
The 2008 Broncos had every OL starter start all 16 games. Of course, back then, sixteen was a full regular season. Those men were:
- LT Ryan Clady
- LG Ben Hamilton
- C Casey Wiegmann
- RG Chris Kuper
- RT Ryan Harris
That was the last time that has happened. The 2023 Broncos came very close to that with all four starters starting all 17 games and Mike McGlinchey starting 16 of 17. 2023 was the closest that any Bronco OL has come to having the same starting five for the whole season since 2008. The 2023 OL only used two starting five combinations, the 2022 OL used nine.
The Bronco offense ran 1072 plays (including plays that were called back). If all five offensive linemen were to have played every single play that would have been 5360. The starting five offensive linemen played 5191 snaps or 96.8% of the total possible. McGlinchey played the least and he still played 946. I’m not going to show a graph for the OL, because only three other offensive linemen played snaps.
Quinn Bailey was used as a 6th OL player about five or six plays per game. Cameron Fleming played for McGlinchey at the end of the season when he was injured and Luke Wattenberg filled in for Quinn Meinerz when he had his heart issue.
Full Offense Snaps Percentage by game for 2023
|Player
|POS
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Game 4
|Game 5
|Game 6
|Game 7
|Game 8
|Game 9
|Game 10
|Game 11
|Game 12
|Game 13
|Game 14
|Game 15
|Game 16
|Game 17
|Lloyd Cushenberry III
|C
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|96%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|Michael Burton
|FB
|9%
|20%
|11%
|23%
|10%
|23%
|20%
|20%
|16%
|16%
|24%
|13%
|21%
|14%
|23%
|20%
|16%
|Ben Powers
|G
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|96%
|100%
|100%
|97%
|100%
|Quinn Meinerz
|G
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|98%
|52%
|100%
|100%
|97%
|100%
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|94%
|100%
|Jarrett Stidham
|QB
|6%
|100%
|100%
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|45%
|50%
|31%
|46%
|60%
|17%
|25%
|24%
|33%
|36%
|27%
|20%
|21%
|39%
|35%
|25%
|38%
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|45%
|45%
|42%
|17%
|35%
|53%
|63%
|52%
|49%
|70%
|65%
|60%
|48%
|39%
|45%
|41%
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|8%
|5%
|21%
|33%
|33%
|40%
|17%
|11%
|15%
|15%
|3%
|15%
|19%
|13%
|25%
|28%
|15%
|Dwayne Washington
|RB
|1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Garett Bolles
|T
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|Mike McGlinchey
|T
|100%
|100%
|97%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|96%
|95%
|97%
|20%
|Quinn Bailey
|T
|5%
|15%
|8%
|2%
|4%
|2%
|9%
|6%
|7%
|14%
|16%
|Cameron Fleming
|T
|3%
|4%
|5%
|3%
|80%
|100%
|Quinn Bailey
|T/G
|2%
|5%
|6%
|15%
|8%
|2%
|4%
|2%
|9%
|6%
|7%
|14%
|16%
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|72%
|82%
|87%
|88%
|90%
|69%
|73%
|82%
|64%
|78%
|91%
|63%
|69%
|47%
|49%
|49%
|51%
|Chris Manhertz
|TE
|39%
|32%
|21%
|44%
|24%
|46%
|31%
|55%
|40%
|33%
|40%
|42%
|34%
|25%
|35%
|41%
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|33%
|21%
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|8%
|10%
|12%
|11%
|10%
|6%
|15%
|10%
|4%
|13%
|Lucas Krull
|TE
|27%
|37%
|25%
|45%
|32%
|33%
|54%
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|86%
|89%
|95%
|83%
|86%
|94%
|86%
|79%
|87%
|80%
|78%
|85%
|75%
|94%
|13%
|46%
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|70%
|32%
|21%
|21%
|13%
|29%
|34%
|31%
|19%
|35%
|30%
|42%
|57%
|58%
|58%
|65%
|59%
|Brandon Johnson
|WR
|50%
|45%
|60%
|35%
|51%
|31%
|37%
|15%
|16%
|6%
|68%
|84%
|46%
|Marvin Mims
|WR
|27%
|24%
|24%
|35%
|32%
|23%
|31%
|39%
|69%
|56%
|48%
|30%
|37%
|42%
|43%
|43%
|Phillip Dorsett
|WR
|9%
|41%
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|68%
|76%
|62%
|86%
|65%
|68%
|59%
|65%
|71%
|61%
|70%
|57%
|63%
|72%
|48%
|62%
|Tre'Quan Smith
|WR
|14%
|David Sills
|WR
|7%
|Michael Bandy
|WR
|3%
Tight Ends
Greg Dulcich missed most of the season with injury. He was supposed to be the pass-catching threat at TE. Without him, the Bronco TEs were mostly an afterthought in the passing game. They combined for 39 catches in 17 games, or less than three catches per game. They did catch four touchdown passes with Trautman making a beautiful catch near the pylon in one game.
For comparison, Evan Engram had 114 catches this season which is almost three times as many catches as the Bronco TEs in 2023.
Running Backs
In terms of snaps we used three running backs with Javonte Williams getting the majority of the snaps overall. This fluctuated throughout the season with Samaje Perine getting three games as the main back, and Jaleel McLaughlin getting one. Pookie got twelve with one game (first game) where Williams and Perine had the same number of snaps. Dwayne Washington got one offensive snap. His role was mostly on special teams.
In terms of success rate, Williams was our least productive runner. A successful rush gains at least 40% of the yards needed on first down, 60% of the yards needed on second and 100% of the yards needed on 3rd down. Williams ranked 41st among 48 qualifying RBs in terms of YPC. His 3.57 was much closer to Dameon Pierce’s 2.87 (league worst) than it was to Christian McCaffrey’s 5.36 (league best).
|Player
|Tm
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|1D
|Succ%
|Lng
|Y/A
|Fmb
|Christian McCaffrey*+
|SFO
|272
|1459
|14
|83
|54.0
|72
|5.36
|3
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|149
|784
|4
|36
|49.7
|74
|5.26
|4
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|182
|945
|10
|42
|46.7
|36
|5.19
|2
|Kyren Williams*
|LAR
|228
|1144
|12
|62
|59.6
|56
|5.02
|3
|James Conner
|ARI
|208
|1040
|7
|57
|49.5
|44
|5.00
|0
|Raheem Mostert*
|MIA
|209
|1012
|18
|59
|55.0
|49
|4.84
|4
|James Cook*
|BUF
|237
|1122
|2
|53
|55.7
|42
|4.73
|4
|D'Andre Swift*
|PHI
|229
|1049
|5
|50
|54.1
|43
|4.58
|3
|David Montgomery
|DET
|219
|1015
|13
|59
|54.8
|75
|4.63
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|214
|976
|4
|50
|43.5
|38
|4.56
|4
|Isiah Pacheco
|KAN
|205
|935
|7
|53
|50.7
|48
|4.56
|1
|Aaron Jones
|GNB
|142
|656
|2
|34
|62.0
|39
|4.62
|2
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|132
|611
|2
|25
|49.2
|38
|4.63
|1
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|223
|994
|5
|40
|39.5
|83
|4.46
|2
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|169
|741
|7
|42
|49.1
|49
|4.38
|1
|Zack Moss
|IND
|183
|794
|5
|43
|49.2
|56
|4.34
|0
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|108
|462
|1
|32
|49.1
|23
|4.28
|0
|Derrick Henry*
|TEN
|280
|1167
|12
|63
|46.1
|69
|4.17
|0
|Devin Singletary
|HOU
|216
|898
|4
|41
|47.7
|24
|4.16
|1
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|255
|1035
|8
|51
|48.2
|25
|4.06
|2
|Kenneth Walker III
|SEA
|219
|905
|8
|46
|46.6
|45
|4.13
|1
|Gus Edwards
|BAL
|198
|810
|13
|49
|54.0
|42
|4.09
|3
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|WAS
|178
|733
|5
|47
|47.8
|29
|4.12
|4
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|257
|1034
|9
|59
|49.4
|44
|4.02
|0
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|252
|1005
|6
|56
|50.0
|31
|3.99
|3
|Jerome Ford
|CLE
|204
|813
|4
|33
|39.7
|69
|3.99
|1
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NWE
|156
|619
|4
|36
|49.4
|64
|3.97
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|247
|962
|6
|51
|40.1
|36
|3.89
|2
|Alvin Kamara
|NOR
|180
|694
|5
|42
|48.3
|17
|3.86
|0
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|180
|700
|0
|28
|45.0
|21
|3.89
|3
|D'Onta Foreman
|CHI
|109
|425
|4
|24
|53.2
|22
|3.90
|1
|Travis Etienne
|JAX
|267
|1008
|11
|53
|43.1
|62
|3.78
|0
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|238
|902
|5
|59
|47.5
|22
|3.79
|1
|Joshua Kelley
|LAC
|107
|405
|2
|21
|43.0
|49
|3.79
|1
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|186
|683
|4
|39
|48.4
|31
|3.67
|0
|Rachaad White
|TAM
|272
|990
|6
|46
|40.8
|38
|3.64
|3
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|217
|774
|3
|41
|40.6
|21
|3.57
|1
|Josh Jacobs
|LVR
|233
|805
|6
|34
|45.9
|63
|3.45
|3
|Ezekiel Elliott
|NWE
|184
|642
|3
|33
|45.1
|17
|3.49
|2
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|179
|628
|5
|34
|47.5
|55
|3.51
|5
|AJ Dillon
|GNB
|178
|613
|2
|32
|50.0
|40
|3.44
|0
|Miles Sanders
|CAR
|129
|432
|1
|24
|40.3
|48
|3.35
|2
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|135
|411
|9
|38
|45.9
|16
|3.04
|0
|Dameon Pierce
|HOU
|145
|416
|2
|14
|37.9
|22
|2.87
|0
Williams’ longest run of 21 was also one of the shortest long runs among qualifying RBs. Only Kareem Hunt, Alvin Kamara, Ezekiel Elliott, and Alexander Mattison had shorter longest runs in 2023. Williams success rate was also one of the worst in the league at 40.6%. Only Miles Sanders, Saquon Barkley, Jerome Ford, Breece Hall, and Dameon Pierce were worse.
The longest rush of the season for the Broncos was a 38 yard run by McLaughlin. It was the first time since 2019 that the Broncos didn’t have a run longer than 40 yards. The longest Bronco run of the year in 2019 was a run of 40 yards by Phillip Lindsay.
Wide Receivers
Courtland Sutton was the shining light of the receivers in 2023 leading the team in receptions, receiving yards and TDs despite missing most of the last two games of the year.
The Broncos had a three guys fill the WR3 role during the season: LJ Humphrey, Marvin Mims and Brandon Johnson. Jerry Jeudy was firmly WR2 for most of the year, but Russell Wilson was not really able to take advantage of his route running skills and when he did the young wide receiver struggled to come down with the reception. The other four WRs in the graph above all played in only one game apiece.
