Horse Tracks: HBO has to be salivating over potential to feature Broncos on ‘Hard Knocks’

If there’s anything that 100% proves your NFL franchise has fallen on hard times, it’s not that the team isn’t playing in the postseason for the umpteenth year in a row.

It’s that the franchise qualifies for HBO’s reality-TV series, “Hard Knocks.”

And with all the drama this team has featured in the past seven years, I have to think the Broncos are the likely choice by producers.

Unless another team steps up to volunteer as the subject of the invasive reality TV show that follows one NFL franchise through training camp and preseason, one of three teams will likely get the nod - the Broncos, the Saints or the Bears.

Teams can be forced to do it unless they...



1) Have a first-year HC

2) A playoff berth in the past 2 seasons.

3) Appeared on Hard Knocks in the past 10 years.



Broncos, Saints and Bears don't hit any and could be forced on.



The Jets were forced on this past year. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 18, 2024

The criteria for being considered include teams that don’t have first-year head coaches, teams that have not qualified for the playoffs the past two seasons and teams that have not appeared on the show in the past 10 seasons.

Having escaped eligibility so often because of having a new head coach, the Broncos are no longer exempt.

And at least one person in the Denver media believes head coach Sean Payton may actually “secretly” want to be on Hard Knocks.

But more interesting is the fact that head coach Sean Payton doesn’t seem totally against the idea.

There is one reason why Sean Payton might be OK doing “Hard Knocks”: to show how he handles criticism. “Because there’s a perception … Shoot, you don’t do this (for) this long if you’re not adjusting, funny, creative — all of those things. I think that I am all of those things.” pic.twitter.com/1r4iQuchma — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 17, 2024

While Payton - who clamped down on media access practically his first day in Denver - seems like the least likely head coach to put up with HBO cameras in the locker room, he did admit recently that there could be a benefit.

“I think it’s part of the deal, and I understand it. I get it,” Payton said about the common perception he’s kind of an old-school hardass. “It’s the only thing that makes me once in a while want to do ‘Hard Knocks,’” Payton said last month. “Shoot, you don’t do this (for) this long if you’re not adjusting, funny, creative—all of those things. I think that I am all of those things.”

I am not a fan of “Hard Knocks” - mostly because I hate reality TV and also because the contrived drama it inevitably creates for featured teams is just so obvious and dumb.

But I would love to get a peek at the Broncos behind-the-scenes...on one condition:

Only if Russell Wilson is not the Broncos’ quarterback.

While that would be exactly the reason HBO would feature the Broncos (Wilson = more drama, more clicks after all), I would hate to watch that.

I want Russ back. I want Russ to get his own office again, and I want the Broncos on Hard Knocks https://t.co/PBObCJYhU9 — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) January 17, 2024

Wilson is one of the most vilified players in the NFL (mostly undeserved), and if he’s back in Denver in 2024, the Hard Knocks narratives will be insufferable and only make things worse for Wilson, the locker room, the 2024 season and mostly for Broncos Country.

But if Wilson is on another team and the Broncos have a young rookie quarterback and/or a veteran holding down the fort, I would relish an inside look.

Poll Whatdoyathink, Broncos Country - yay or nay on Broncos being featured on Hard Knocks? Oh hell yeah.

Please, no. vote view results 44% Oh hell yeah. (23 votes)

55% Please, no. (29 votes) 52 votes total Vote Now

Broncos/NFL News

Predicting Broncos’ free-agent fates, from Lloyd Cushenberry to Josey Jewell

The Broncos are $30 million over the 2024 salary cap, leaving them with difficult decisions to make with their own free agents.

Mile High Morning: Davis Webb, Zack Grossi, Logan Kilgore to coach pre-draft college all-star games

Quarterback Coach Davis Webb will coach at the East-West Shrine Bowl, while Offensive Quality Control coaches Zack Grossi and Logan Kilgore will coach at this year’s Senior Bowl.

QB Josh Allen not concerned with Bills' title window: 'I believe in what we've got going on here'

After the Bills fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs for a third time Sunday, Buffalo's title window again became a topic of conversation, but Josh Allen thinks it's irrelevant. "I believe in what we've got going on here and the people that are

Titans plan to hire Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as head coach

The Titans plan to hire Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their head coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday night.

Niners' Kyle Shanahan: Team should know more about Deebo Samuel's availability for NFC title game later in week

49ers WR Deebo Samuel underwent imaging that showed no fracture to his injured shoulder, but it won’t be until at least Wednesday when San Francisco will have a better idea of the wideout's potential availability for Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Bears to hire Shane Waldron as new offensive coordinator

The Chicago Bears are working towards a deal to hire Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday, per sources.

Buffalo Bills fans shouldn't lose faith despite loss to KC

These last three playoff losses were rough, but curses are made to be broken

The Chiefs-Ravens matchup will be the real Super Bowl

The Lions and the Niners are having magical seasons, but let’s be real, Goff & Purdy are not on the level of Mahomes and Jackson