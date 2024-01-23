What pending Broncos’ free agents should the team attempt to re-sign?

The Denver Broncos are heading into the 2024 offseason with quite a few free agents. They won’t be able to keep them all or even all that many, but if we had to target just a few guys to bring back who would they be?

Broncos 2024 free agents Player Position Age Status Player Position Age Status Mike Purcell DL 33 UFA K'Waun Williams CB 33 UFA Cameron Fleming OT 32 UFA Michael Burton FB 32 UFA Josey Jewell ILB 30 UFA Wil Lutz K 30 UFA Fabian Moreau CB 30 UFA Dwayne Washington RB 30 UFA Quinn Bailey OT 29 RFA Ben Niemann LB 29 UFA Jonathan Harris DL 28 RFA Justin Strnad LB 28 UFA P.J. Locke S 27 UFA Lloyd Cushenberry C 27 UFA Adam Trautman TE 27 UFA Jonas Griffith LB 27 RFA Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR 26 UFA

I went ahead and asked our Mile High Report staff what Broncos’ 2024 free agents they think Denver should try to re-sign this offseason.

Scotty Payne: P.J. Locke is my top here. He proved to be a solid depth player who could start and will give you some insurance at a position full of question marks. Will Simmons be back? Can Sterns stay healthy? Delarrin Turner-Yell is coming off an ACL injury, and we saw very little of JL Skinner, so bringing back Locke would make a lot of sense.

Fullback Michael Burton did all the dirty work and could be a locker room player who Payton may want to keep around. He was a good lead blocker for the Broncos who contributed on special teams. Payton guys like Wil Lutz who made 88% of his field goals and tight end Adam Trautman who adds depth to the tight end room would also make some sense.

With the Broncos lack of wiggle room, I don’t think they’ll re-sign center Lloyd Cushenberry. He’s a 26-year-old center with 4 years of starting experience, he’ll have a pretty solid market.

Taylor Kothe: I feel like Scotty has this one pretty well surrounded. Locke, Burton, and Lutz should be the 3 most likely candidates. We may see them retain Fleming or Bailey for OT depth, but I’d far rather see that depth arrive via the draft.

The only other guy that jumps to mind is Josey Jewell. Griffith & Strnad will not be missed, but market conditions (thin ILB group in the draft & in FA) could see the Outlaw returning to Denver for his 7th year. That depends in large part on if the coaches think Drew Sanders is ready to step into Jewell’s starting spot.

And with the team likely not handing out big contracts to free agents this year, Cushenberry could do for Denver what few other players have in recent years: provide a decent compensatory pick on his way out.

Ross Allen: Lloyd Cushenberry III has to be at the top of Denver’s priority list. It’s been a while since the offensive line didn’t feel like an issue heading into the offseason and Cushenberry is a big reason for that. He took a massive step forward this season and was able to control the offensive line as a unit and barley let anyone come close to Russell Wilson or Jarrett Stidham this year.

Chris Hart: I’d look to try and re-sign Wil Lutz to secure the kicker spot for 2024, but don’t believe they will have the money to retain either Josey Jewell or Lloyd Cushenberry. I’d expect the Broncos to let most players test the market and hope they can get quality compensatory picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Tim Lynch: I’m all in on signing P.J. Locke to a long-term deal this offseason. With the salary cap in poor shape, they may only be able to afford one significant move and Locke feels like a guy who could pick up right where peak Kareem Jackson left off. We also don’t know how long we’ll have Justin Simmons in town as he is north of 30 now. They need a young starter-caliber guy on the back end and Locke looked like he would fit the bill sure enough last season. The only other two on that list I think they should try to bring back would be tight end Adam Trautman and kicker Wil Lutz.

Who do you think the Broncos should try to re-sign? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.