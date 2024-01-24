Which Broncos’ players deserve a bigger role next season?

We continue our roundtable series this week with maybe our worst question in hindsight. I used the word ‘deserve’ and I think Scotty is right below to question that. There are maybe zero players that deserve bigger roles, but there are a lot of young players that need bigger roles if the Denver Broncos are going to find out what they have in those players.

Given that bit of context, here is how we discussed this issue and tried to identify one or two key players that could fit the bill of a guy who deserves a bigger role in 2024.

Scotty Payne: I am not sure many ‘deserve’ it but many will likely be needed to step up. Potentially QB Jarrett Stidham.

RB Jaleel McLaughlin

WR Marvin Mims Jr.

WR Brandon Johnson

TE Greg Dulcich

TE Lucas Krull

C Alex Forsyth

LB Drew Sanders

CB Riley Moss

S JL Skinner

Taylor Kothe: I’m going to take a little different tack and dip into the injured reserve pool rather than the back end of the roster. He may well be cut, of course, but if he isn’t I absolutely want to see Tim Patrick show what he has left in the tank and potentially play some significant snaps in 2024.

Ross Allen: The easy answer here is Marvin Mims Jr. or Jaleel McLaughlin, and I’m going with the latter. McLaughlin was a dynamic, multi-down back that consistently showed up when he got the ball. It would be fun to see him incorporated into the pass game in a similar fashion that Samaje Perine was.

Chris Hart: The Broncos need to find a way to get Marvin Mims Jr. more involved in the passing game. He started off the year hot, but went missing in action for about the last ten games of the season. Truth be told, virtually everyone from their 2023 NFL Draft class need more reps.

Tim Lynch: I would have to say Marvin Mims Jr. needs to become more involved. Whether or not he ‘deserves’ the bigger role is up for debate, but Denver has to find out what they have in him and they won’t know until they get him on the field as an every down wide receiver. P.J. Locke is another guy I think deserves a bigger role, but I think I would say he already earned that bigger role when the team decided not to activate Kareem Jackson after his last suspension. They just need to lock Locke down long-term so to speak.

