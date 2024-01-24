3 trades the Broncos may consider this offseason

The Denver Broncos need to continue improving their roster. They lost three first, second, and third-round picks in their acquisitions of both Russell Wilson and Sean Payton. Gaining draft picks and creating some cap space could be the order of the day for the Broncos this offseason. Here are three options I see as possible players the Broncos could trade to gain more picks in next year’s draft:

1) Russell Wilson

While it is far more likely that Wilson will be released given his contract situation, there is always a small chance that a team will see him as an easy bridge quarterback for a losing team to get on their feet.

It just takes one GM and we could see the Broncos get a day-two pick for a guy that still has a lot of gas left in the tank.

2) Courtland Sutton

I see this as a far more likely scenario. Courtland Sutton had a resurgence in 2023 and teams (COUGH BUFFALO BILLS COUGH) need receiver help. Sutton could bring the Broncos a 2nd or 3rd-round pick or be packaged in a trade to move up in the draft.

Trading WR Courtland Sutton



New Team Acquires

2 yrs, $27.5M (non-guaranteed)

2024: $13.5M

2025: $14M



Cap Ramifications

The #Broncos would take on $7.65M of dead cap, freeing up $9.6M in 2024.https://t.co/eJngLjxaPv pic.twitter.com/NMz5lwW26u — Spotrac (@spotrac) January 23, 2024

3) Patrick Surtain II

I’m not a fan of trading away the most talented young player on the roster, but if you want serious draft capital, this is the guy to trade away. Surtain should bring at least a 1st round pick if not multiple picks and that could go a long way in helping to build this roster.

Given the need for this team to find a new quarterback, that kind of option may be the necessary move to get Payton his guy and start a new chapter in the Denver Broncos book.

Broncos News

KR Marvin Mims Jr. named to PFWA All-Rookie team

Mims is the first Broncos rookie to earn PFWA All-Rookie honors since Pat Surtain II and Javonte Williams were selected in 2021.

Should the Broncos offensive line be kept together for 2024? - Denver Sports

Maligned for years, the Broncos offensive line became one of the NFL's better units in 2023. But will it stay together?

Could jersey discounts mean new Broncos uniforms are coming? - Denver Sports

Are new Broncos uniforms in the works? The signs are muddled, but current jerseys are on sale at a deep discount.

Other NFL News

Patrick Mahomes is king, Brock Purdy just wins and the Baltimore Ravens are the best team in the NFL

As we transition from the Divisional Round to Championship Sunday, Adam Schein is bubbling over with takes. Which team is the NFL's best? Which star player is simply inevitable? And who possesses the clutch gene? Find the answers in this edition of the Sc

Raiders hire former Chargers general manager Tom Telesco as new GM

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire former Chargers general manager Tom Telesco as their new GM, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans on Dameon Pierce's future: 'Our job is to continue to improve our roster'

A promising rookie in 2022, Texans running back Dameon Pierce's future appears uncertain following a 2023 campaign marked by struggles.

Bills GM Brandon Beane not wavering on Stefon Diggs as 'No. 1 receiver' following down year

The Buffalo Bills face questions of a familiar sort after a fifth consecutive postseason failure. Principle among those is figuring out how to reinvigorate Stefon Diggs, who performed far from his signature self in the second half of the season.

Brian Johnson out as Eagles offensive coordinator, sources confirm - ESPN

Brian Johnson is out as the Eagles' offensive coordinator, sources confirmed to ESPN, becoming the latest assistant ousted from Nick Sirianni's coaching staff.

Sources: Titans near deal with Brian Callahan to be coach - ESPN

The Titans are working to finalize a deal with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their next coach, sources told ESPN.

Bucs' Todd Bowles on not using final timeout: 'Game was over' - ESPN

Coach Todd Bowles said he didn't use the Bucs' final timeout against the Lions because he recognized "the game was over."

Experienced officiating crew to work Super Bowl - ESPN

The NFL has named Bill Vinovich as its lead referee for Super Bowl LVIII, Vinovich's third such assignment and his second in the past five years.