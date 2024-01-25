Broncos announced that they have signed NT Rashard Lawrence to a future contract

The Denver Broncos have announced that they have signed nose tackle Rashard Lawrence to a future contract. Lawrence, a former fourth-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals played three seasons with them before spending time on the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, and Houston Texans practice squads this season. Now, he joins the Denver Broncos and gives them some much-needed depth along their defensive line.

We've signed NT Rashard Lawrence to a future contract.



» https://t.co/8XoBd9VE36 pic.twitter.com/YydEcW0ld2 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 24, 2024

Lawrence who is listed at 6-2, 308 pounds has appeared in 25 games during his career, all with the Cardinals, and has started in 13 of those 25 games. During his three-year stint with the Cardinals, he totaled 30 tackles, 4 tackles for a loss, and 1 forced fumble.

He has dealt with injuries throughout his career and has never appeared in more than 11 games in a season. In 2022, his last season on an active roster, he appeared in just five games for the Cardinals after he suffered a shoulder injury that landed him on the season-ending injured reserve. He would later be among the final roster cuts the Cardinals made and then he bounced on and off three separate practice squads before signing a future contract with the Broncos.

What likely helped Lawrence land with the Broncos is the presence of Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. When Joseph was with the Cardinals, they selected Lawrence in the fourth round of the 2020 draft and he appeared in 16 games for Joseph during that two-year span which also included 12 total starts.

Lawrence provides some much-needed depth at the nose tackle position for the Broncos. With D.J. Jones a potential cap cut (they can save $9,970,000 if they release him) and Mike Purcell a free agent, Lawrence gives them some depth at the position. While he is not a high-quality player, has a lengthy injury history, and is probably not a lock for a roster spot, it at least gives them someone for now.