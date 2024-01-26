NFL Championship Games: Schedule, How to Watch, Picks

Just two games left before the Super Bowl. The final four teams are mostly the one seed and the two seed, though one team took down the two seed to get into the final conference championship game. And we all know which teams that happens to be...

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, these games should be highly competitive. However, it is unlikely we’ll see both home teams come out victorious. The only question is which road team is going to come away with the upset and a Super Bowl berth. I have my picks in, share yours in the comments section.

Let’s preview each game and give our predictions!

Sunday, January 27, 2024

NFC: 1:00 PM MST (CBS, Paramount+)

Kansas City Chiefs (13-6) at Baltimore Ravens (14-4)

What if I told you there was one officiating crew that grossly favors road teams over home teams to the extreme point where home teams win just 40% of their games with this crew calling their games? Would you believe me if I told you the NFL assigned that crew to cover this game? You should, because its true. The NFL’s chosen golden arm and city will be awarded the officiating crew that all but guarantees the outcome they hope for.

Welcome Taylor Swift, to the Super Bowl... signed, Roger Goodell.

Prediction: Chiefs 23, Ravens 20

NFC: 4:30 PM (FOX, FOX Deportes)

Detroit Lions (14-5) at San Francisco 49ers (13-5)

The irony of ironies regarding the officiating crews assigned to each game is that the 49ers got the most favorable crew for home teams. That tells me the NFL must want the 49ers and Chiefs in the Super Bowl. And yes, they clearly fixing this garbage with these assignments. They think people don’t have this kind of data? Anyway, I’m just being a salty Denver Broncos fan who is sick of seeing Chiefs game on TV. Go Niners! ...or Lions if they overcome the statistically favorable crew in this game. Anyone but Kansas City!

Prediction: 49ers 34, Lions 20

What are you predictions for the conference championships? Share in the comments section below.