Report: Packers have interviewed Broncos’ DBs coach Christian Parker for their defensive coordinator job

According to NFL Network’s insider Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers have interviewed Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker for their vacant defensive coordinator job.

The #Packers have interviewed rising #Broncos DBs coach Christian Parker for their vacant defensive coordinator job, source said. Just 32 years old, Parker has impressed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 26, 2024

Parker has been the Broncos defensive backs coach since 2021 and has quickly become one of the rising stars on the staff. He has survived three head coaching changes and was interviewed for the Broncos defensive coordinator position last season. He is a future defensive coordinator and may get that opportunity this offseason.

Broncos defensive coordinator who leaned on Parker to learn Vic Fangio’s defense this past season was very complimentary of Parker. He called him “sharp”, and a “star” and that players love playing for him.

“He’s sharp, man. He’s a star, He’s a great partner to work with. As a veteran coach, I’ve coordinated for about seven years now. Speaking with Christian every day and bouncing ideas off him, from what he’s done with Fangio and guys in the past has been fun. We’re making changes and growing off what they did last year. He’s smart, he works his butt off, and his players love playing for him. He’s a star.”

Parker has been credited with the development of the Broncos secondary during his time with the team. Patrick Surtain has turned into one of the top cornerbacks in the league and players like Ja’Quan McMillian, P.J. Locke, and others have developed with him as their coach. As Joseph noted, he is well-liked and the fact he has survived multiple head coaching changes shows how people feel about him as a coach. He is a deserving candidate for this opportunity

Along with Parker, the Packers are also interviewing former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, Buffalo Bills linebackers coach Bobby Babich, and Dallas Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde for their defensive coordinator job.

Selfishly, It would suck to lose Parker who has the makings to be a star defensive coordinator, but it would be a well-deserved promotion for the talented coach.