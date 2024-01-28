Good morning, Broncos Country!

There are a lot of questions surrounding the Denver Broncos.

To make matters worse, there aren’t answers to those questions ... at least yet.

For now, the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook reflect all of that.

As it stands, the Broncos have the third-worst Super Bowl odds of any team. Denver is tied with four other teams at +10,000 to win the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans. Those teams are the Washington Commanders, New York Giants, New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders.

For what it’s worth, the Carolina Panthers have the worst odds at +25,000, followed by the Tennessee Titans at +15,000.

The San Francisco 49ers are the current favorite at +550, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs (+850), Baltimore Ravens (+900), Buffalo Bills (+950), Detroit Lions (+1,200) and Cincinnati Bengals (+1,200).

The biggest question for Denver is at quarterback.

Do Sean Payton and the Broncos keep Russell Wilson (highly unlikely)? Do they move on (highly likely)? And what does Denver do if it moves on?

Depending on what Payton and the Broncos do at quarterback, that move will shift the odds. When Denver traded for Payton last year, that move shifted the Broncos’ odds from +4,000 to +2,500.

This offseason proves to be a big one in terms of the future of this organization. Once we get closer to NFL free agency, it’ll be interesting to see how any moves impact the odds.

Broncos news

