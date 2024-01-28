AFC Championship Game: Chiefs at Ravens

It’s another season and another appearance in the AFC Championship game for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Fortunately for us, they have to play on the road in this championship game for the first time and the Baltimore Ravens have been a pretty darn good team all season long.

AFC Championship Game

Kansas City Chiefs (13-6) at Baltimore Ravens (14-4)

Kickoff: 1:00 PM MT on January 28, 2024

Location: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

My Prediction

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens are just 4-point home favorites over the Chiefs in this game. In my prediction this week, I wrote:

What if I told you there was one officiating crew that grossly favors road teams over home teams to the extreme point where home teams win just 40% of their games with this crew calling their games? Would you believe me if I told you the NFL assigned that crew to cover this game? You should, because its true. The NFL’s chosen golden arm and city will be awarded the officiating crew that all but guarantees the outcome they hope for. Welcome Taylor Swift, to the Super Bowl... signed, Roger Goodell. Prediction: Chiefs 23, Ravens 20

I’ve gotten all the salt out of my system over this officiating crew shenanigan instigated by the NFL in this game. The Ravens have been the best football team all season long and they are going to win this game, Taylor Swift be damned! I’ll also forgive Rahim Moore if the Ravens win this game.