NFC Championship Game: Lions at 49ers

The NFC Championship game will wrap things up for us today and we’ll have our two Super Bowl LVIII contenders. For this game it will come down to how well the Detroit Lions offense can perform against a stingy San Francisco 49ers defense. If they can win that battle, then they can win the war here today.

NFC Championship Game

Detroit Lions (14-5) at San Francisco 49ers (13-5)

Kickoff: 4:30 PM MT on January 28, 2024

Location: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

My Prediction

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers are full touchdown home favorites over the upstart Lions in this game. In my prediction this week, I wrote:

The irony of ironies regarding the officiating crews assigned to each game is that the 49ers got the most favorable crew for home teams. That tells me the NFL must want the 49ers and Chiefs in the Super Bowl. And yes, they clearly fixing this garbage with these assignments. They think people don’t have this kind of data? Anyway, I’m just being a salty Denver Broncos fan who is sick of seeing Chiefs game on TV. Go Niners! ...or Lions if they overcome the statistically favorable crew in this game. Anyone but Kansas City! Prediction: 49ers 34, Lions 20

Sheesh, I was drinking the salt earlier this week. I’m switching my pick again here in this game and going with the Lions. Despite becoming a Broncos’ fan in Colorado as a kid, I did end up living a good chunk of my later childhood in northern California. Suffice to say, I dislike all things 49ers and the Detroit Lions in the Super Bowl would be a much more interesting and fun story.