Report: Broncos enlist the help of Saints college scout Cody Rager

Per Adam Schefter, it seems that head coach Sean Payton has pulled yet another key person from his tenure with the New Orleans Saints.

Originally hired as a Southeastern area scout and later promoted to assistant college scouting director, Cody Rager has been with the Saints for nine years. He’s proved himself a major resource for New Orleans general manager Jeff Ireland (dating back to when Ireland was in Miami), and now it looks like he’s going to be one for Denver Broncos general manager George Paton.

Broncos are finalizing the hire of former Saints assistant scouting director Cody Rager in a VP role within their personnel department, per source.



Rager will provide a fresh perspective for GM George Paton’s staff and has familiarity with HC Sean Payton from their time together… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2024

I think we’re all interested to see what impact this has on the 2024 draft. One thing I can say for sure is that Sean Payton is attached to his crew from New Orleans, and the feeling must be mutual considering a number have followed him over to Denver.

Rager finished graduate school at the University of Alabama, obtaining his Master of Human Environmental Science, as well as Master of Sports Management. This background with Alabama set him up for success in his first major role as Player Personnel Assistant for the Crimson Tide from 2010-2012.

In 2012, Rager moved on to scout for the Miami Dolphins. A few years later, he joined with Indiana University as Director of Player Personnel for a time before moving on to Director of Recruiting at University of Tennessee.

Rager was hired by the Saints in 2015, and the rest is history — except, of course, for his stay as a VP in the Broncos’ personnel. That’s all to come.