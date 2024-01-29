Silver lining not good enough with this Super Bowl matchup

Well, crud.

The Super Bowl matchup is set with the 49ers and Chiefs facing off in Las Vegas in just a couple weeks. Despite all the hope and excitement, Broncos Country and the rest of the NFL ended up with the most irritating matchup imaginable. Considering the recent and past successes of these franchises, there is no underdog.

The only thing that makes this Super Bowl remotely interesting is that it will be played in the Las Vegas Raiders home stadium. Arch rival Kansas City will take over the Raiders practice facility while they prepare for the game. When it comes to an NFC team that the Raiders don’t much care for, it’s the 49ers. At one time the 49ers and Raiders had a healthy No. Cal. rivalry, but the Raiders long since waived the white flag in that competition when they packed up and moved to Las Vegas. It’s a crappy silver lining to a terrible Super Bowl to know that the Raiders are playing host to two teams they can’t stand.

Although, you can best believe that the Raiders fanbase and Broncos fanbases are aligned for whom they want to win. This will be yet another Super Bowl where the AFC West is in lockstep against the Chiefs and justifiably so. Another Chiefs win would upset the 3 Super Bowl each balance-of-power that has evened out the AFC West. Obviously, the Chargers don’t count. They never have. Why would they now?

Yep, this sucks. Just got to get through it and hope that the Chiefs lose. Bleh.

Bring on the 2024 season.

Headlines

Raiders will surrender practice facility to Chiefs for Super Bowl week - NBC Sports

Five weeks ago today, the Raiders became the Grinch who stole Kansas City's Christmas.

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from 49ers’ win over Lions in NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers stormed back from a 17-point halftime deficit to defeat the Detroit Lions, 34-31, on Sunday and advance to Super Bowl LVIII.

Brock Purdy: No one was freaking out when we were down by 17 - NBC Sports

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy says he and his teammates were calm in the locker room when trailing 24-7 at halftime of the NFC Championship Game.

Christian McCaffrey surpasses Jerry Rice's 49ers record for most touchdowns in a season, including playoffs - CBSSports.com

McCaffrey notched his 24th touchdown of the season in the NFC Championship

Eager Jim Harbaugh ready 'to take a crack' at Super Bowl - ESPN

New Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh told CBS that he spoke with Justin Herbert after taking the position, adding that the quarterback left him feeling "a little starstruck."

Bills name Joe Brady offensive coordinator, remove interim tag - ESPN

The Bills have named Joe Brady as their offensive coordinator, removing the interim tag from his title.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens 'mad' after offense sputters vs. Chiefs - ESPN

Lamar Jackson said the Ravens were "angry" about losing after the team's prolific offense sputtered in Sunday's AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs.

49ers rally vs. Lions in NFC title game to reach Super Bowl LVIII - ESPN

With a stunning, come-from-behind win against the Lions in Sunday's NFC Championship Game -- a game in which they trailed by 17 points -- the 49ers are back in the Super Bowl and looking to atone for their loss to the Chiefs in 2020.

Ravens WR Zay Flowers on fumbling would-be TD in loss to Chiefs: 'I'll learn from my mistakes'

Ravens rookie WR Zay Flowers reflects on his game-altering fumble in Sunday's loss to the Kanas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Lions' Dan Campbell defends fourth-down decisions, discusses 'uncharacteristic' play in second-half collapse

The Lions dominated out of the gate, bulldozing their way to a 17-point halftime lead against the NFC's top-seeded 49ers. A party in Detroit quickly turned into heartbreak as everything came unglued for the Lions, and the Niners stormed back for a 34-31 v

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Chiefs’ win over Ravens in AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 17-10, on Sunday to reach an incredible fourth Super Bowl in the past five years, and their second in a row.