Quarterbacks in the 2024 draft - by the numbers

According to at least two NFL Draft sites these are the top six quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL draft and their most recent school where they played (since almost all of them transferred).

Caleb Williams - Southern California Drake Maye - North Carolina Jayden Daniels - LSU Bo Nix - Oregon J.J. McCarthy - Michigan Michael Penix Jr. - Washington

These rankings can and will change between now and the draft because the combine (and other things) have not happened yet.

Before all of that though, let’s look at the a head-to-head comparison of each QB by the numbers (passing and rushing stats)

QB Comp Pass Attempts COMP% Yds Y/A TD INT TD/INT RATING Carries Rush Yds YPC Rush TDs Drake Maye 618 952 64.9% 8018 8.42 63 16 3.94 154.1 302 1209 4.0 16 Caleb Williams 735 1099 66.9% 10082 9.17 93 14 6.64 169.3 289 966 3.3 27 Jayden Daniels 953 1438 66.3% 12750 8.87 89 20 4.45 158.4 617 3307 5.4 35 Bo Nix 1286 1936 66.4% 15352 7.93 113 26 4.35 149.6 405 1613 4.0 39 J.J. McCarthy 482 713 67.6% 6226 8.73 49 11 4.45 160.5 161 632 3.9 10 Michael Penix Jr. 1067 1685 63.3% 13741 8.15 96 34 2.82 146.6 134 265 2.0 13

Now keep in mind that these QBs did not play against the same level of competition so the numbers have to be viewed with skepticism (playing QB in the ACC, Pac-12 or the Big-12 is much easier than playing QB in the SEC because of the talent level of the defenses in the SEC). That being said, Caleb Williams has the best passing numbers. His TD:INT ratio is one of the best ever and he has the best completion %, the best Y/A and the best passer rating.

Among college QBs with 69 or more career TD passes, 4 of the top 30 in TD/INT ratio are going to be in the draft this year. Having a high value is not a guarantee of being an early round pick, but it helps. Notice how all 30 are from this century. pic.twitter.com/S6cPGGVJcE — Joe Mahoney (@ndjomo76) January 18, 2024

While Williams is not a great runner, he is highly athletic and can use his legs to either run with the ball, but more often he just escapes the rush and makes Mahomes-like throws. In college a sack counts as a rush for negative yards, which is one of the reasons why Williams only averaged 3.3 YPC during his college career. It’s also the reason why Michael Penix Jr. only rushed for 265 yards during his eight-year college career (I joke).

In terms of total TDs, Bo Nix accounted for 152 during his college career (113 passing and 39 rushing). He took a lot of sacks while at Auburn otherwise his YPC average would look much better than 4.0. However, the best runner in this QB crop is Jayden Daniels. He finished his college career with 3307 rushing yards. He rushed for better than 1000 yards per season during his two years at LSU and he averaged 8.4 YPC during his final season in Baton Rouge.

The only real knock on Daniels is his thin frame. He’s listed as 6-3, 185 lbs, but recently height and weight have not hurt the draft status of QBs with Baker Mayfield, Bryce Young and Kyler Murray all going #1 overall despite being “too short”, “too light” or both.

It also didn’t seem to hurt Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, Johnny Manziel or Drew Brees (to a certain extent). I failed to remove Malik Cunningham, who went undrafted last season. He shows up as a draft spot of “0”. Obviously height did not hurt Michael Vick’s draft spot either.

So let’s assume that the Broncos stay at 12 and that Maye, Williams, Daniels and Nix are all off the board by then. What do you want them to do at 12?