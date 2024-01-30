Report: Broncos are expected to hire former Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael

According to NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan, the Denver Broncos are expected to hire former longtime Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael. Duncan states that Carmichael’s exact role is yet to be determined but he is expected to take on a senior offensive assistant role with the Broncos and reunite with head coach Sean Payton.

Duncan states that the Broncos will make this move official at a later date.

Carmichael has been part of the Saints coaching staff since Sean Payton hired him as a quarterback’s coach to coach up the newly signed Drew Brees back in 2006. A year later, he elevated himself to quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator until he took over as offensive coordinator in 2009 and held that role through 2023. Carmichael was fired by the Saints a few weeks back and now he will reunite with Sean Payton and join his staff on the Denver Broncos.

Under Carmichael last season, the Saints ranked 9th in scoring offense, 14th in total offense, 11th in passing yards, 21st in rushing offense, 15th in 3rd down efficiency, and 18th in red zone efficiency

This move seemed obvious after the Saints fired Carmichael. He was a longtime and trusted staff member of Payton so the two reuniting in Denver made a lot of sense. The Broncos offense needs work so adding an offensive coach with the track record of Carmichael to Payton’s staff should be beneficial for the team. Also, with the team likely adding a rookie quarterback this offseason, he could be beneficial in their potential development moving forward.

I know a lot of people will question this move since it is yet another former Saints coach, but it makes sense. I want Payton to have a staff that he is comfortable with full of people he can trust to do what he needs from them. The two have long been successful together so hopefully that will continue in Denver in whatever role he is given when it is officially announced by the Broncos.