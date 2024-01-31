2024 East-West Shrine Bowl: Start time, how to watch, previewing NFL Draft prospects

All eyes are on the Senior Bowl, but before that game we have the East-West Shrine Bowl to watch this week. Typically, we won’t see any super high draft picks on these rosters, but we should see a lot of later round and undrafted talent here. Finding diamonds in those roughs is key to building a playoff roster.

How to watch the East-West Shrine Bowl

Date: Thursday, February 1, 2024

Time: 6 p.m. MST

Location: Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)

TV Channel: NFL Network

Broncos coaches in Shrine Bowl

The Denver Broncos will have one coach representing them in this game. Quarterbacks coach Davis Webb will be the Offensive Coordinator for the West team in the Shrine Bowl. He’ll be responsible for running the game plan and calling the offensive plays for this game. He’ll get a first-hand look at all of the offensive players on the West team.

Players to watch for the Denver Broncos

Denver’s roster needs a lot of help with depth. They could literally target any position from this game, but I would pay particularly close attention to the guys Davis Webb is personally coaching in this one. The full roster can be found on the Shrine Bowl official website.

With Webb involved heavily, getting his opinion on plays is important. A few names came up in a recent Lone Star Live article that points towards a few names to keep an eye on.

Webb is working with a talented group, with standout quarterbacks John Rhys Plumlee (UCF), Kedon Slovis (BYU) and Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland). The West Team will also have offensive weapons like running back Frank Gore Jr. (Southern Miss) and wide receivers Malik Washington (Virginia), Tahj Washington (USC) and Joshua Cephus (UTSA). Cephus has been impressive in practices so far and that comes as little surprise to Webb, who knows the coaching system that brought the 6-foot-3 receiver this far. “He’s a really good player,” Webb said of Cephus. “Knowing that Jeff Traylor tribe growing up as a Texas high school coach’s kid, just seeing what he did at Gilmer and seeing what he does at UTSA, it’s not surprising to see how many good players come out of there. And Josh is another one.”

That Webb mentioned Joshua Cephus is interesting. The Broncos met with Cephus at the Hulu Bowl in mid-January.

