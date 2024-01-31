The Broncos need upgrades at offensive skill positions

The Denver Broncos are going to continue building their offense if they want to get back to the playoffs soon. That’s going to mean new play-makers.

Don’t get distracted by just the quarterback hype, though. The Broncos are going to need an infusion of talent at the skill positions if they want to become a more explosive team.

Looking at today’s lead-off article we see CBS Sports naming the Broncos 2023 MVP as Courtland Sutton. I buy that, but when you look closer, it kind of paints a sad picture—our MVP as a receiver put up 59 receptions for 772 yards with 10 touchdowns.

Only the touchdown count is impressive (tied with 4 guys for 4th best in the league among receivers). The top 10 receivers in the league all have 100 catches. The top 25 have more than 1,000 yards.

We can’t discount the effect of having a mismatch at quarterback for the type of offense Sean Payton likes to run. Russell Wilson was plainly limited in his capability to create consistent chunk plays without a superior run game.

It would behoove the Broncos to also find an upgrade at tight end who can produce as well. In the modern NFL game, tight ends with superb receiving talent make a huge positive impact on an offense's output.

With the severe need for a new quarterback as well as skill positions on the offense, one has to wonder where all these roster upgrades are going to come from given the Broncos cap situation and lack of draft picks due to past trades...

