Back on the quarterback carousel

Russell Wilson could be the Denver Broncos starting quarterback in 2024, but the chances of that happening are about the same as the Broncos winning the Super Bowl this season.

According to Spotrac.com, Wilson will have a cap hit of $35.4MM with $85MM. The salary cap for 2024 will be about $224.8MM. That means if that if the Broncos take the full dead cap hit in one season (which they probably wouldn’t since that would be ‘cap hell’) they would have more than one third of the team’s cap tied up in dead money for one player. There could also be some more dead cap if the Broncos move on from players like D.J. Jones (3MM) and/or Tim Patrick (6MM). Jones played relatively poorly in 2023 and Patrick hasn’t played since 2021 (and he’s on the wrong side of 30, which is ancient for NFL WRs).

So the Broncos find themselves back in the all too familiar position of wondering who will be the starting QB in 2024. While Wilson or Jarett Stidham are both possibilities, they are both long-shots at this point. Most watchers think that the Broncos will draft a QB with their first pick in the 2024 draft and some think that they will even trade up to do so. There is plenty of recent examples of teams trading up from 12 to get a QB. See those cited by Taylor in the linked tweet.

I get the skepticism around a potential #Broncos trade up to grab a top QB. And the question of a willing partner is a very real obstacle.



But the claim that Denver doesn't have the ammo to make such a trade just isn't true.



Let's look at 2 very direct & recent comparisons: — T. Kothe (@tkothe_nfl) January 31, 2024

But let’s assume that the Broncos decide that they have too many roster holes and too little cap to fill them with free agents so that they want to maximize the number of cheap players that they can get from this draft. That might lead to a trade down, which could mean that the Broncos end up with a pick later in the first AND a second round pick this year. They could still end up with the fourth QB drafted even in that scenario. Below is a table of every 4th QB drafted this century.

Year QB Slot 2024 ? ? 2023 Will Levis 33 2022 Matt Corral 137 2021 Justin Fields 11 2020 Jordan Love 26 2019 Drew Lock 42 2018 Josh Rosen 10 2017 DeShone Kizer 52 2016 Christian Hackenberg 51 2015 Sean Mannion 89 2014 Derek Carr 36 2013 Matt Barkley 98 2012 Brandon Weeden 22 2011 Christian Ponder 12 2010 Colt McCoy 85 2009 Pat White 44 2008 Chad Henne 57 2007 John Beck 40 2006 Kellen Clemens 49 2005 Charlie Frye 67 2004 J.P. Losman 22 2003 Rex Grossman 22 2002 Josh McCown 81 2001 Marques Tuiasosopo 59 2000 Tee Martin 163

While this is lot mostly populated by failed NFL QBs, Jordan Love, Justin Fields and Derek Carr have to offer some hope that the 4th QB drafted is not somehow predestined for NFL failure. While I doubt that Matt Corral even develops into a quality NFL starting QB, Will Levis still could. Some would argue that Fields and Love already are and the Lock-stans would argue that Drew still could be.

With much left to be determined, the 4th QB off the board will most likely be Bo Nix or Michael Penix. Of the two, I don’t want the Broncos to even think about drafted Penix. The history of over-drafting injury-prone players is too much to think about a guy like Penix who has had more surgeries than a Hollywood star.