It takes two to tango for the Denver Broncos to move up in the draft

Good morning, Broncos Country.

The early rumors from the collegiate all-star game circuit indicate the Denver Broncos are interested in trading up to the Top 3 to draft a quarterback in this year’s draft.

According to longtime Broncos inside Cecil Lammey, University of North Carolina signal caller Drake Maye would be the target. Tony Pauline states similar and even cites Lammey’s earlier report, but instead of Maye it’s University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams.

The cost to move up to the Top 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft would be significant. I have no doubts the Broncos could make it happen if they wanted to give up multiple years of premium picks and some top players—though it isn’t just that easy. At the end of the day, they would need a dance partner. It’s still very early in the offseason, but there has been no indication whatsoever that the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders or New England Patriots are interested in moving down.

Even Pauline’s report indicates it’s highly unlikely—so I’m not too sure why it’s really that newsworthy.

In fact, teams across the league haven’t even come close to finalizing their draft boards. The grades on prospects aren’t even complete at this time. With that in mind, any rumors at this point in time don’t make a whole lot of sense. Do I think Sean Payton and Co. would be interested in getting a top quarterback in this year’s draft class? Of course! Any team in need of a franchise quarterback would have that same interest. That’s self-evident.

But the real kicker here is finding a team who is willing to trade down. And at this point, I have a hard time believing the three aforementioned teams are going to even entertain that possibility at this point in time. And when the rubber meets the road come April, the Broncos won’t be the only team in the league who needs or wants a top collegiate signal caller. From my perspective, I wouldn’t read too much into these reports. Too much time and too many variables at play between now and the draft to even have a concrete plan in place.

Your perspective may vary, and I’d like to hear what you all think about these early draft rumors in the comments section.

As always—thanks for reading. Here is this morning’s slate of articles to enjoy.

