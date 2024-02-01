2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl: Start time, how to watch, previewing NFL Draft prospects

The Senior Bowl is the most important game before the NFL Combine for teams to get a good look at a lot of the players on their early draft boards. Practices are being covered heavily by the media and the game itself will be a huge opportunity for these players to push their draft stock much higher. It’s a fun weekend ahead!
How to watch the Senior Bowl
Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024
Time: 11 a.m. MST
Location: Handcock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama
TV Channel: NFL Network
Rules have changed this year to allow all underclassmen who have declared for the NFL Draft to participate. Previously, only those who had met degree requirements could play in the Senior Bowl. That opens the door to a lot more talent and makes this weekend a vital part of the pre-draft process for all NFL teams.
Players to watch for the Denver Broncos
Our own Scotty Payne broke down a rather large list of players that could intrigue the Denver Broncos. As we all know, this team has a lot of holes to fill and there will be plenty of position groups to keep an eye on leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft.
However, none are going to be more important than the quarterback position group. Here’s what Scotty had to say about the quarterbacks in the 2024 Senior Bowl.
The Quarterbacks
As I said earlier in the week, all eyes will be on the quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl. The notable ones I narrowed it down to are Oregon’s Bo Nix, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., Tulane’s Michael Pratt, and South Carolina's Spencer Rattler.
Bo Nix is a projected first-round pick but is having an up-and-down week during the practices. He was viewed as a player who could raise their stock during the week but that has not happened as of yet. We shall see how he finishes out the event. Michael Penix Jr. has been more consistent but unspectacular thus far. He has shown off his massive hands but at the end of the day, his draft stock will be determined after the medicals at the NFL Scouting Combine.
After those two comes your third tier of quarterbacks which include Tulane’s Michael Pratt. He has already interviewed with the Broncos a couple of times according to him and could be a mid-round option for them during the draft. As for Rattler, he might have the best arm and ability of any of the Senior Bowl quarterbacks but has dealt with inconsistent play. Well, thus far, he has reportedly been the most consistent quarterback during the past two practices. Like Pratt, he is a day-two quarterback to watch for the Broncos.
Who are you excited about seeing in the Senior Bowl on Saturday? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.
