2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl: Start time, how to watch, previewing NFL Draft prospects

The Senior Bowl is the most important game before the NFL Combine for teams to get a good look at a lot of the players on their early draft boards. Practices are being covered heavily by the media and the game itself will be a huge opportunity for these players to push their draft stock much higher. It’s a fun weekend ahead!

How to watch the Senior Bowl

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024

Time: 11 a.m. MST

Location: Handcock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

TV Channel: NFL Network

Rules have changed this year to allow all underclassmen who have declared for the NFL Draft to participate. Previously, only those who had met degree requirements could play in the Senior Bowl. That opens the door to a lot more talent and makes this weekend a vital part of the pre-draft process for all NFL teams.

Players to watch for the Denver Broncos

Our own Scotty Payne broke down a rather large list of players that could intrigue the Denver Broncos. As we all know, this team has a lot of holes to fill and there will be plenty of position groups to keep an eye on leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, none are going to be more important than the quarterback position group. Here’s what Scotty had to say about the quarterbacks in the 2024 Senior Bowl.

Who are you excited about seeing in the Senior Bowl on Saturday? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.