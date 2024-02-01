Players to watch for during the 2024 Senior Bowl

Let’s go through a comprehensive list of players that I think could be on the Denver Broncos radar during the 2024 Senior Bowl this weekend.

The Quarterbacks

As I said earlier in the week, all eyes will be on the quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl. The notable ones I narrowed it down to are Oregon’s Bo Nix, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., Tulane’s Michael Pratt, and South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler.

Bo Nix is a projected first-round pick but is having an up-and-down week during the practices. He was viewed as a player who could raise their stock during the week but that has not happened as of yet. We shall see how he finishes out the event. Michael Penix Jr. has been more consistent but unspectacular thus far. He has shown off his massive hands but at the end of the day, his draft stock will be determined after the medicals at the NFL Scouting Combine.

After those two comes your third tier of quarterbacks which include Tulane’s Michael Pratt. He has already interviewed with the Broncos a couple of times according to him and could be a mid-round option for them during the draft. As for Rattler, he might have the best arm and ability of any of the Senior Bowl quarterbacks but has dealt with inconsistent play. Well, thus far, he has reportedly been the most consistent quarterback during the past two practices. Like Pratt, he is a day-two quarterback to watch for the Broncos.

Oklahoma OT, Tyler Guyton

Guyton is a massive tackle who is listed at 6’7, 328 pounds, and is considered a first-round prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. He has played left and right tackle during the practices this week and could interest the Broncos. Mike McGlinchey is highly paid but struggled a bit in pass protection last season and Garett Bolles is a potential cap cut/trade candidate. So, a player like Guyton is someone who they could be interested in.

Games are won and lost in the trenches! We remain on Tyler Guyton watch pic.twitter.com/0aJNsKKvmJ — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) January 31, 2024

Sean Payton spent a lot of early draft capital on the offensive line while with the Saints and could look to do the same now with the Broncos. If he decides to do that, we could see Guyton’s name called when the Broncos pick in the first round of April’s 2024 NFL Draft.

UCLA EDGE, Laiatu Latu

UCLA’s Laiatu Latu is one the draft’s top edge rushers and is a likely first-round pick if his medicals come back clean. He was medically retired at Washington before transferring to UCLA where he was dominant for two seasons at UCLA. With the Broncos lacking a consistent pass rusher, Latu could really improve that unit and the Broncos’ overall defense.

Toledo CB, Quinyon Mitchell

Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell has been the best defensive player at the Senior Bowl this week and has solidified himself as a first-round prospect. He has displayed blanket coverage on whoever has lined up against him this week and showcased his size, speed, and ball skills throughout the week. Now, he has put himself into the CB1 conversation because of his strong showing thus far.

Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell is the best defensive player at Senior Bowl & this is the best rep of the week! pic.twitter.com/SOBJeZGLlH — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 31, 2024

The Broncos cornerback unit outside of Patrick Surtain II is suspect at best. Damarri Mathis struggled, Ja’Quan McMillian has shown some flashes while we did not see Riley Moss much at all during his rookie season. With Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in your division and the AFC in general being filled with top cornerbacks, you need as many talented corners as you can get.

Oregon C, Jackson Powers-Johnson

One player who has dominated all week has been Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson. He has dominated in one-on-one drills against whoever has lined up against him and he looks to be one of the better interior offensive linemen in the draft.

I cannot say enough say impressive @oregonfootball OL Jackson Powers-Johnson has been. Dominating at center and guard. Wins consistently with power, but here he shows the patience and quickness, too.



Not sure he’s lost a 1-on-1 rep all week pic.twitter.com/wC1T5FWPN5 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 31, 2024

The Broncos are likely to lose Lloyd Cushenberry in free agency and only have late seventh-round pick Alex Forsyth on the roster. General manager George Paton did mention him as a player they view as a starter moving forward but we have yet to see him play outside of the preseason games. So, it is a bit risky to move forward with a late seventh-round pick as your starter at center. Powers-Johnson is a plug-and-play rookie center who figures to be in the All-Pro conversation within the first few years of his career.

New Hampshire RB/WR, Dylan Laube

New Hampshire RB/WR Dylan Laube will not hear his name called early in the draft but he figures to be a late-round selection who can help out an offense in multiple ways. He is an explosive athlete who has showcased his versatility throughout the week as a runner and receiver who can also contribute in the return game.

New Hampshire RB Dylan Laube had a strong day at the #SeniorBowl by all accounts.



He’s a hard competitor with good agility and great hands as a pass-catcher. Versatile piece who will play a role in the NFL on passing downs and special teams. pic.twitter.com/Zp3lOFEN4O — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) January 30, 2024

Sean Payton loves including the running back in the passing game so when there is a back who thrives in that role, we gotta pay attention. He’s listed at 5’9, 210 pounds, and has a very intriguing skill set. The Broncos backfield lacks some juice so a late-round player like Laube could help improve that unit.

Missouri IDL, Darius Robinson

One of the more impressive players this week has been Missouri interior defensive lineman, Darius Robinson. He’s an explosive athlete who is listed at 6’5’, 290 pounds, and has been dominating in the one-on-one drills and team drills throughout the week. His impressive performance has elevated him into the first-round conversation.

Welcome to the Darius Robinson show.



Efficient arm-over vs. Tyler Guyton. pic.twitter.com/KM3VMUEDVJ — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 31, 2024

As we know, the Broncos need all the help they can get along the defensive line, and a player like Robinson would instantly improve this unit. It would also give them an interior pass rusher which is something they are severely lacking. He would pair nicely with Zach Allen on third downs.

Western Kentucky WR, Malachi Corley

The Broncos need some receiving help potentially if they move on from Courtland Sutton and/or Jerry Jeudy this offseason and Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley is a name to watch. He is a physical receiver who is getting some Deebo Samuel comparisons based on how he plays and how tough, physical, and versatile he is.

Texas IDL, T’Vondre Sweat

The 6’4, 362-pound defensive lineman is clearly a massive man and he has been one of the more dominant players at the Senior Bowl this week. He is powerful. displays short area quickness while also dominating in one-on-one drills throughout the week.

There's only so much you can do to slow down 360+ pounds.



T'Vondre Sweat is inevitable when he wants to be. pic.twitter.com/oWTi3pvjUj — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 31, 2024

As I said earlier, the Broncos need all the help they can get along their defensive line. A player like T’Vondre Sweat is someone they can put in the middle of their defensive line and let dominate. They will likely need a new nose tackle this offseason and Sweat could be a plug-and-play replacement for the Broncos.

Rice WR, Luke McCaffrey

The brother of Christian McCaffrey and son of Broncos great Ed McCaffrey, Rice’s Luke McCaffrey is a name to watch during Senior Bowl week. The former quarterback has only played the receiver position for a few years now but has flashed some potential to be a solid player at the next level. Plus, we all gotta root for a McCaffrey to do well

USC WR, Brenden Rice

Another bloodline player with USC wide receiver Brenden Rice who is the son of the G.O.A.T, former Denver Broncos legend, Jerry Rice. He’s listed at 6’3, 210 pounds, and has been a standout thus far at the Senior Bowl practices.

USC WR @BrendenRice has been very, very impressive through 2 days at the @SeniorBowl. He’s winning in multiple ways, is physical, and isn’t letting the ball hit the ground.#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/kCzJqbZ2kw — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) January 31, 2024

As I noted earlier, the Broncos may need some receiving help with the future of Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy up in the air. Rice is one of the many receiving standouts at the Senior Bowl and in this draft who could help the Broncos if needed.

Michigan WR, Roman Wilson

Michigan star wide receiver Roman Wilson has been one of, if not the best, offensive players at Mobile this week. He has showcased his blazing speed, hands, route running ability, and ability to separate consistently all week. It is a loaded receiving class and Wilson is showing why he should be one of the first receivers to come off the board during April’s NFL Draft.

It's the Roman Wilson show in Mobile this week



pic.twitter.com/uPqf0nCI4l — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 31, 2024

The Broncos could use help at receiver and lack speed and explosion from that unit already. Adding a player like Wilson who will be joining a Sean Payton led offense could be dangerous. Unfortunately, we may see Wilson follow his former college head coach Jim Harbaugh to Los Angeles and end up catching bombs from Justin Herbert.