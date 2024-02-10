Most Broncos fans think the Chiefs will win Super Bowl LVIII

In our SB Nation Reacts survey this week, we received some rather disgusting, if not expected, results from Denver Broncos fans as it relates to Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

We have near universal want for the 49ers to win, but a majority of Broncos fans thinking the Chiefs will emerge victorious. 58% of fans think the Chiefs will win, but 85% of fans want the 49ers to win.

I almost voted with the majority here, but last second I held strong behind Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers to win this game. I also think they’ll do it too.

In our second question, I went with an interesting one. Which comes first for Denver? A legitimate franchise quarterback or a playoff berth?

In a hotly contested result, I would grade this as an even split. I voted with the majority here as I think they’ll find a franchise quarterback the same season they return to the playoffs, making the QB the first to happen. What do you think of these results?

