The Denver Broncos have a love-hate relationship with the Super Bowl.

Fun fact: All told, the franchise has played in eight Super Bowls. Only the New England Patriots have played in more (11). The Broncos are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, and San Francisco 49ers.

Denver is 3-5 in those Super Bowls.

Fun Fact: Those three wins are equal to or more than 16 teams' appearances in the Super Bowl, to put that in perspective.

Fun fact: In terms of Super Bowl MVP, the last running back to win the award was Terrell Davis in Super Bowl XXXII.

Fun fact: Davis also holds the Super Bowl record for rushing touchdowns with three in Super Bowl XXXII.

But it’s not all glorious when it comes to the Broncos and Super Bowls.

Regarding numbers, scorigamis are becoming incredibly popular. A scoriami is a score in an NFL game that has never happened before. In the Super Bowl, a scorigami has happened three times.

Not so fun fact: All three Super Bowl scorigamis involved the Broncos.

The 43-8 loss in Super Bowl XLVIII to the Seattle Seahawks, the 55-10 loss in Super Bowl XXIV to the 49ers, and the 39-20 loss to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXI.

In the history of the Super Bowl there have also been nine safeties scored.

Not so fun fact: Two came in Super Bowls Denver played in.

Super Bowl XLVIII and Super Bowl XXI.

The fact Denver has played in eight Super Bowls is pretty incredible. The fun and not-so-fun numbers back that up.

Hopefully the Broncos can get back on track and compete for more Super Bowls in the near future.

