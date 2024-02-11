 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs vs. 49ers

The moment of truth has arrive. Will the Kansas City Chiefs win their third Super Bowl in five years or can the San Francisco 49ers deny them their dynasty?

By Tim Lynch Updated
/ new
NFL: FEB 09 Super Bowl LVIII - Las Vegas Strip Photo by Marc Sanchez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs — like the Buffalo Bills of the early-90s — are dominating their conference with their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five season. Unlike those Bills teams, they are winning those Super Bowls more often than not. A win today against the San Francisco 49ers will cement their 2020s dynasty for all of NFL history.

Super Bowl LVIII Game Information

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers
Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. MT
Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
Halftime Performer: Usher

Super Bowl Preview

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers are 2-point favorites over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl with an over/under of 47.5. In my prediction this week, I wrote:

This is a tough matchup for Brock Purdy and the 49ers offense. The Chiefs pass defense has been solid, so this game is going to have to come down to Christian McCaffrey. He’ll need to be an MVP in this game for the 49ers to come out on top and that’s what I think he’ll achieve. Patrick Mahomes will make this a game, so I have the 49ers scoring last here and winning by keeping Mahomes out of the end zone for an instant Super Bowl classic.

49ers 24, Chiefs 20

Denying the Chiefs franchise their historic dynastic run is all we Denver Broncos fans care about. It may be petty, but that’s what division rivals do. Besides, it would be great to see Eddie McCaffrey’s son hoist the Lombardi Trophy just like his dad did 25 years ago.

Super Bowl 58 Live Coverage

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...