Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs vs. 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs — like the Buffalo Bills of the early-90s — are dominating their conference with their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five season. Unlike those Bills teams, they are winning those Super Bowls more often than not. A win today against the San Francisco 49ers will cement their 2020s dynasty for all of NFL history.

Super Bowl LVIII Game Information

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. MT

Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Halftime Performer: Usher

Super Bowl Preview

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers are 2-point favorites over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl with an over/under of 47.5. In my prediction this week, I wrote:

This is a tough matchup for Brock Purdy and the 49ers offense. The Chiefs pass defense has been solid, so this game is going to have to come down to Christian McCaffrey. He’ll need to be an MVP in this game for the 49ers to come out on top and that’s what I think he’ll achieve. Patrick Mahomes will make this a game, so I have the 49ers scoring last here and winning by keeping Mahomes out of the end zone for an instant Super Bowl classic. 49ers 24, Chiefs 20

Denying the Chiefs franchise their historic dynastic run is all we Denver Broncos fans care about. It may be petty, but that’s what division rivals do. Besides, it would be great to see Eddie McCaffrey’s son hoist the Lombardi Trophy just like his dad did 25 years ago.

Super Bowl 58 Live Coverage

F*** the #Chiefs!https://t.co/bLsVZxIolp — Doctor of Words (& tights & over/under guesses) (@docllv) February 11, 2024

NFL’s Super Bowl overtime rules, explained https://t.co/Z2lA8BN6EI — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 10, 2024

The Super Bowl 58 crowd at Allegiant Stadium seems very pro-49ers https://t.co/fIGfq1qHEs — SB Nation NFL (@SBNationNFL) February 11, 2024

THE CHIEFS FORCE A FUMBLE ON THE OPENING DRIVE

pic.twitter.com/9hCIkI3Z4e — PFF (@PFF) February 11, 2024

Randy Gregory with the stop from behind on Patrick Mahomes to forced the Chiefs off the field. Gregory diagnosed the intent well, extricated himself from traffic and chased down Mahomes. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) February 12, 2024

Randy Gradishar recognized on the video boards at the #SuperBowl: pic.twitter.com/yvUqielO4v — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) February 12, 2024

Watch Reba McEntire’s national anthem performance at the Super Bowl https://t.co/MwaJsF27au — SB Nation NFL (@SBNationNFL) February 12, 2024

I had several conversations pregame on the sideline about how good the field looked. Teams were happy with it and liked how fast the field was playing. So, we appear to be in better shape compared to last year. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 12, 2024

BROCK IS 8/9 FOR 105 YARDS

pic.twitter.com/DhODUtZoFq — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 12, 2024

Total yardage after one quarter:



SF 125

KC 16



The Chiefs are trying to play the bend-but-don’t-break game. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) February 12, 2024

Chiefs rookie Felix Anudike-Uzomah makes a play in the backfield



Patrick Mahomes’ 9 pass yards in the 1st quarter are tied for his fewest in any quarter of a Super Bowl in his career.



He also had 9 in the 1st quarter of his only Super Bowl loss:



Super Bowl LV vs TB. #SBLVIII @NFLResearch — Tony Holzman-Escareno (@FrontOfficeNFL) February 12, 2024

TRENT MCDUFFIE WITH LOCKDOWN COVERAGE pic.twitter.com/tvfodOWEYm — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 12, 2024

3-0 Niners!!



Now go hit Mahomes some more defense — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) February 12, 2024

MAHOMESSS TO MECOLE HARDMAN BANGpic.twitter.com/6fku4GDpXY — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 12, 2024

Wow. Travis Kelce bumped Andy Reid after he was taken off the field.



pic.twitter.com/Vl3YblnkaK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 12, 2024

Heart of 49ers defense is their linebackers. Losing Dre Greenlaw who was carted off after this Achilles injury is brutal: pic.twitter.com/DhZqMVYPQU — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 12, 2024