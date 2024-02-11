Here were all the best 2024 Super Bowl commercials

From Beyoncé trying to break Verizon to Michael Cera posing as a skincare product developer, if you’re looking for that one really funny commercial you saw in between cuts of this year’s Big Game, you may have come to the right place.

It seems like Super Bowl commercials from the past few years haven’t lived up to expectations (for me, at least), but 2024 had some that were definitely worth writing home about!

Check out my list below:

“Don’t Forget Uber Eats”

M&M’S: “Almost Champions Ring of Comfort”

Kawasaki Ridge: “Mullets”

Popeyes: “The Wait Is Over”

Pringles: “Mr. P”

Homes.com with Dan Levy and Heidi Gardner

Dunkin’ “The DunKings”

Verizon with Beyoncé

Bud Light: “Easy Night Out”

(the one that features Peyton Manning)

Skechers: “Mr. T in Skechers”

T-Mobile with Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Jason Momoa, and Jennifer Beals

(...And last but most certainly not least — I mean, this one made me laugh REALLY hard),

CeraVe featuring Michael Cera

Did I miss any of the best ones? Share your own favorites below!