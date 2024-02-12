2023 Season concludes

Well, that was a disappointment. MHR’s own Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann summed it up nicely in this tweet:

One more time just because the fans get big mad...



F*** the #Chiefs!https://t.co/bLsVZxIolp — Doctor of Words (& tights & over/under guesses) (@docllv) February 11, 2024

HEADLINES

Former Broncos great Mike Harden has permanent physical impairments from Denver playing days, but "would do it again" - CBS Colorado

Mike Harden, a former Denver Broncos defensive back for nine years, sat in his home office and laughed as he reflected on his playing career.

Russell Wilson could stay with Broncos in shocking twist

Russell Wilson might return to the Denver Broncos after all.

Kyle Shanahan endures yet another gutting Super Bowl defeat as Chiefs top 49ers in overtime

Kyle Shanahan's 49ers once again came up just short of winning the Lombardi Trophy. Jeffri Chadiha discusses the head coach's painful familiarity with losing on the biggest stage -- this time to the now dynastic Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

2024 Super Bowl: 49ers' Kyle Shanahan explains decision to take the ball first to start overtime vs. Chiefs - CBSSports.com

The 49ers lost the first-ever game played with the new playoff overtime rules to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

Niners WR Jauan Jennings mired in 'disappointment' after notching passing, receiving TDs in Super Bowl LVIII loss

Niners WR Jauan Jennings became the second player in NFL history to produce both passing and receiving TDs in a Super Bowl, but ultimately San Francisco fell short despite his historic efforts.

49ers players say they didn't know Super Bowl overtime rules - ESPN

Multiple 49ers players said they were not aware of the NFL's postseason overtime rules.

49ers LB Dre Greenlaw tears Achilles in Super Bowl 58 loss - ESPN

49ers LB Dre Greenlaw tore his left Achilles tendon while running onto the field in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII.

Andy Reid, Travis Kelce vow to return to Chiefs next season - ESPN

Despite a sideline confrontation during Sunday's Super Bowl that both of them brushed off, Kansas City coach Andy Reid and tight end Travis Kelce vowed to return for another season, electing to aim for a third straight Super Bowl title rather than retire.

2024 Super Bowl: Andy Reid calls a timeout, fails to challenge third-down spot in costly sequence for Chiefs - CBSSports.com

Reid makes an interesting decision in the third quarter

Who could Super Bowl champion Chiefs face to kick off 2024 season?

With the Chiefs coming back from a 10-point deficit to win their third Super Bowl in the last five seasons, Kevin Patra takes a look at Kansas City's possible opponents to kick off its title defense in 2024.

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Chiefs’ overtime win against 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in overtime on Sunday to win Super Bowl LVIII.

2025 Super Bowl odds: 49ers favored over Chiefs despite Kansas City's latest victory over San Francisco - CBSSports.com

Here's an early look at the favorites for Super Bowl LIX