2024 NFL Mock Draft: 3-round mock has Broncos trading up

It’s a strange time in the offseason as we’re going to want to pay attention to potential veteran free agent options for the Denver Broncos and also watching the 2024 NFL Draft prospects and mocks. It should be fun either way since Denver finally has a first-round pick this year.

Chad Reuter of NFL.com put out his full three-round NFL mock draft on Monday and there were plenty of trades. One of which included the Broncos where they would find their franchise quarterback with the fourth-overall selection.

Pick. 4

Denver Broncos

Drake Maye

North Carolina · QB · Sophomore (RS) PROJECTED TRADE WITH ARIZONA CARDINALS ﻿With Harrison off the board, the Cardinals acquire a 2025 first-round pick, along with a third-rounder this year, to swap places with Denver. Head coach Sean Payton gets his new quarterback.

The compensation for the Arizona Cardinals outdoes the value on the old draft chart, but teams know desperate QB-needy teams will overpay to get their guy. Denver would need to do just that to move up more than likely, but I would love to see them talk that third-rounder down to a Day 3 pick in this scenario. Without a second round pick, they might want to pick up a guy in the third there instead.

In any case, I’m of the mind to trade away every first-round pick every year until you find a franchise quarterback. It’s the only way as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs proved once again. Until you have a true franchise quarterback, you have second place.