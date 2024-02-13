Payton: Figuring out QB situation starts now

While the Chiefs were off winning the Super Bowl, every other NFL head coach in Vegas was getting his talking points down for “moving on to next season.”

Sean Payton was particularly adept at it, as he seemed highly motivated to shoot down rumors that he’s planning to “trade up” in the draft and get a top college QB.

Give Sean Payton credit, his messaging was on point at the Super Bowl:



"I can't even tell you the jersey numbers on these college quarterbacks," was a phrase used on at least 3 national shows by #BroncosCountry head coach pic.twitter.com/VseHKt0m2K — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) February 12, 2024

But he did hint that the offseason would be very important for Denver answering some key questions - particularly at quarterback.

“This offseason is going to be important for us - the draft, free agency, the questions around Russell obviously, what we’re doing at quarterback,” Payton told Jim Rome on CBS Sports. “All of those things are going to be vital to our success, not only in 2024 but our success in the next three or four years.”

Rome asked Peyton if Wilson could be starting for the Broncos next year and Payton quickly replied, “that’s a possibility” before diverting to his “I don’t even know their jersey numbers” routine.

“This offseason is going to be important for us - the draft, free agency, the questions around Russell obviously, what we’re doing at quarterback...all of those things are going to be vital to our success, not only in 2024 but in the next three or four years.” = Sean Payton

“Here’s what I know, ok...we don’t start looking at the college players until Monday, so I couldn’t tell you the jersey number of some of these top quarterbacks,” Payton said, adding that quarterback is a position that’s a “must” to figure out. “And that’s to include is Russell a part of that or not?”

When Rome pushed back on what QB traits Payton certainly knows he must want, the type of QB Payton described was easily a Mahomes-style signal caller, not a Wilson-style one.

“I think it’s important that they’re quick processors,” Payton said, naming Mahomes and Drew Brees as good examples. “During any given play in seven seconds, he’s going to point out the Mike ID, he’s going to send the receiver in motion, he’s going to alert the back here for a checkdown and alert Kelce it’s cover 0...these guys gotta be able to operate quickly in six or seven seconds.”

For fun I decided to go back and listen more closely to what Payton was saying last year about Wilson when he was just coming on board and was asked about getting Wilson back into elite form.

I remembered Payton being optimistic about working with Wilson, but with the benefit of hindsight and some healhty skepticism, it’s easy to listen and realize there was always going to be discontent in that coach-QB relationship.

On the Pat McAfee Show during Super Bowl 57, McAfee tried to pin down Payton on how he’s going to turn Wilson around, and Payton found a way to talk for 10 minutes about his conversation with Joe Montana.

Then he deflected again when asked what the main priority was for choosing a team to get back into coaching - good QB/bad team or bad QB/good team?

Payton went with Door No. 3 - strong ownership.

“The No. 1 thing was ownership and front office. That gives you the ability to fix, change, move, all of the above,” Payton said (in what now seems like a serious foreshadowing of his early plans for Wilson).

“I think it’s important that they’re quick processors...during any given play in seven seconds, he’s going to point out the Mike ID, send the receiver in motion, alert the back here for a checkdown and alert Kelce it’s cover 0...these guys gotta be able to operate quickly in six or seven seconds.” - Sean Payton

When McAfee pushed to find out whether “a good QB” was part of his equation for choosing the Broncos, Payton reframed it, stating that going to a team with just a good quarterback (but not good ownership) would mostly likely end with a good QB, a bad team “and you’re probably going to get fired.”

Because there are no coaching vacancies where there’s a good team, a good QB and a good owner already in place.

“That’s Andy Reid coaching the Chiefs,” Payton joked.

So now it’ll be up to Payton and whoever he brings in at quarterback to continue building on the culture change he started.

“When you preach a new message and there is early success, that’s easy,” he said. “When you bring in a new message and man, you’re not having that success, it can be challenging.”

But when a team can come back from a deficit - the way the Broncos rallied from a 1-5 season start to a 5-0 run - the culture shift has a chance.

“Before you learn how to win some of these tight games, you have to learn how not to lose them,” Payton said, adding that when a team is able to get back above water after nearly drowning it brings tremendous self-confidence - even when the odds are against you. “When you dig yourself in a hole in this league, it’s hard.”

Former NFL player and longtime broadcaster Mike Golic tells me, “Sean (Payton) wants to win now, so you find whether it’s a trade or a free agent, you find somebody who you feel can be that guy … I think you still want to hit the ground running with the team you have.” pic.twitter.com/5tTasatXUu — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) February 11, 2024

NFL/Broncos News

Broncos head coach Sean Payton: 'Final decision hasn't been made' on Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson 's benching for the season's final two weeks was viewed as the precursor to a divorce, but on Tuesday, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton insisted the door isn't closed on a possible return, saying that no decision has been made.

Sean Payton: Broncos’ decision on QB Russell Wilson coming ‘sooner than later’ - The Athletic

Payton weighs in possibility of drafting QB: "If we like one of these guys a lot, I'm unconcerned where people think we should draft them."

Is Taylor Swift Actually Increasing N.F.L. Ratings? - The New York Times

We looked into whether such a claim was merely a romantic notion.

Post-Super Bowl 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Five quarterbacks go in the first round, Denver Broncos trade up to No. 2 for Drake Maye | NFL Draft | PFF

Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels go with No.s 1, 2 and 3 in Trevor Sikkema's post-Super Bowl mock draft.

Saints expected to finalize deal with 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak to be their next offensive coordinator

The Saints are expected to finalize a deal to hire San Francisco's passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak as their next offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday.

Steelers releasing QB Mitchell Trubisky after two seasons

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways. The Steelers are releasing the seven-year pro after two seasons, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday. The team later announced the move.