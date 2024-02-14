2024 NFL Draft: Post Super Bowl Broncos mock draft roundup

It’s that time of year again. The offseason is officially here and now we start looking towards how the Broncos can improve their team and get themselves back into the postseason. For the first time in two years, the Broncos have a first-round pick which opens up some conversation and debates that we could not have the prior two offseasons.

We are in the midst of draft season so mock drafts will be coming fast and furious in the coming weeks. I will look through all the notable ones available and give you who they believe or think the Denver Broncos will select in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Pro Football Focus: UNC Quarterback, Drake Maye (trade up)

Commanders receive: A 2024 first-round pick (No. 12), a 2025 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick, and a 2026 first-round pick.

Broncos receive: A 2024 first-round pick (No. 2).

I believe the market for quarterbacks in this draft will be red hot, and we’ll see that solidify after free agency.

Teams such as the Falcons, Raiders, Broncos and Vikings will all be looking to move up for a quarterback. Here, I have an aggressive Sean Payton moving from No. 12 to No. 2 by giving up the same compensation package the 49ers offered to move up from No. 12 to No. 3 for Trey Lance in 2021.

CBS Sports: Texas IDL, Byron Murphy II

Byron Murphy II is exactly what the Broncos need up front. They were the third-worst run defense in football in 2023, and the 6-1, 308-pound mountain of a man to plug up the interior could go a long way toward getting back on track. He had the highest quarterback pressure rate (17.0%) by an FBS defensive tackle last season (minimum 250 pass rushes) as well as the highest Pro Football Focus pass rush grade (91.5) by an FBS defensive tackle in 2023.

The Athletic: Michigan Quarterback, J.J. McCarthy

This could be too high for McCarthy. But a lot of teams need a quarterback, including Denver, which is low on capital. McCarthy’s 20, runs with great acceleration, has arm talent and is a great athlete. He has some ball-placement issues to overcome, but there are more positives than negatives.

He’s not the 12th-best player in this draft. He’s a first-round talent, though, and I’ve got him higher than Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. It’s hard to see QB4 (whoever it is) being on the board past No. 14.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter: UNC Quarterback, Drake Maye (trade up)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH ARIZONA CARDINALS

﻿With Harrison off the board, the Cardinals acquire a 2025 first-round pick, along with a third-rounder this year, to swap places with Denver. Head coach Sean Payton gets his new quarterback.

The 33rd Team: UCLA EDGE, Laiatu Latu

Fit: For my money, Laiatu Latu is the top edge rusher in this class and fills a big void in the Denver Broncos defense. Latu’s toolbox is the deepest in this class, and he can win with speed, power and technique from multiple alignments.

Latu’s medicals are one of the few concerns in his evaluation, but if cleared, he should be a steal for the Broncos with the 12th overall pick.

SB Nation: Texas IDL, Byron Murphy II

The Broncos run defense was simply horrendous last year, and finding another explosive piece to add up front is critical. Murphy’s name has appeared high in recent mocks, and his explosion off the ball and disruption are a perfect fit for Denver.

USA Today: Penn State Offensive Tackle, Olu Fashanu

Russell Wilson seems likely to be released. Could Garett Bolles follow him out the door? Amid a cap crunch, Denver could save $16 million by parting ways with its fixture at left tackle. The proposition would be even more enticing if the Broncos knew they’d have a promising replacement ready in Fashanu, who has all the physical tools to be an upper-echelon pass protector.

The Draft Network: UCLA EDGE, Laiatu Latu

Quarterback is a massive need but reaching may not be the best solution. A nice consolation prize is arguably the top pass rusher in the class, Laiatu Latu. His crafty/polished pass-rush skill set will boost any defensive front.

Fantasy Pros: Alabama Cornerback, Terrion Arnold

I still really like the fit of Jer’Zhan Newton here, but it’s possible Denver would also opt for a player at a more premium position. Fabian Moreau started eleven games last year, but he’s probably not the ideal number-two cornerback, and is set to hit free agency. Given how well Patrick Surtain selection worked out, maybe they’d go back to Alabama for another corner

Pro Football Network: Iowa Cornerback, Cooper DeJean

Another CB off the board here and another freak athlete as well. Cooper DeJean may be the best pure athlete of the group in his position, and the Broncos add someone they can put on the other side of Patrick Surtain II. DeJean also brings special-team abilities, making him even more valuable here at pick No. 12.

Sports Illustrated: Washington Wide Receiver, Rome Odunze

If the Broncos don’t trade up, they’ll likely miss out on taking a quarterback worthy of being selected in the top 15. (If you need me to spell it out for you, no they should not take JJ McCarthy). Their receivers have either underwhelmed or failed to stay healthy. An injection of youth with Rome Odunze is pertinent for their offense to improve in 2024. The Husky WR can stretch defenses vertically and make difficult contested catches consistently.

Sporting News: Michigan Quarterback, J.J. McCarthy

The Broncos will be trying to move on from Russell Wilson through another trade and will need a tough, athletic playmaker to replace him as their new leader under Sean Payton. McCarthy would be a good fit after those other QBs are off the board.