Horse Tracks: How much will the Broncos be willing to trade to pick the right QB in the draft?

The right quarterback for the Denver Broncos isn’t on the roster currently. As we gear up with an eye toward the young quarterbacks entering the league in 2024, one glaring question needs to be answered:

Will the Broncos have the ability to get their guy?

I’m not opposed to any kind of bridge veteran situation, I don’t think that’s what the best solution for this team is. Sean Payton needs to get a guy he can meld his offense with for the future of this team. With the Broncos having a somewhat high pick in the draft, they likely won’t get a chance to move up and make a move in the coming years.

The worry for Broncos Country is what will it take once Sean Payton figures out the right guy for his offense to trade up and get him.

With the Broncos not having a 2nd round pick, they may have to get creative to make the right move. Blue chip players like Justin Simmons, Patrick Surtain II, and Courtland Sutton may need to be on the table as bad as that sounds.

So let’s hear it, Broncos Country. You like a QB but don’t expect him to make it past the 3rd pick. How much is too much to send to New England and get your guy?

"You got to build a good team and then when the time is right you go get your quarterback"



— @BamBamDavis51 on how the Broncos need to build their team



Do you agree?? pic.twitter.com/6gEPXZKWE4 — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) February 13, 2024

