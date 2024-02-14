Report: Broncos re-sign linebacker Jonas Griffith

According to Roc Nation who represents Jonas Griffith, the linebacker has re-signed with the Denver Broncos on a one-year deal. 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis confirmed the report and stated that Griffith will make $985,000 this upcoming season.

The 27-year-old linebacker is coming off an ACL injury that he suffered during training camp with the Broncos and ended up missing the entire 2023 season. Now, he will return to the Broncos and provide some much-needed depth at the position.

As of now, linebackers Josey Jewell, Justin Strnad, and Nick Niemann are all scheduled to be free agents next month. So, bringing back Griffith makes sense because Alex Singleton is the only other pure inside linebacker on the roster. Both Baron Browning and Drew Sanders have played off-the-ball linebacker, but both have played on the edge as well. So, this re-signing gives them some depth behind Singleton.

Griffith has been with the Broncos since they traded for him in 2021 when they acquired him from the 49ers. Since then, he has appeared in 22 games for the Broncos which includes 12 starts. In those 22 games, Griffith has totaled 92 tackles, 4 tackles for a loss, 1 interception, and 5 quarterback hits.

He will likely enter camp on the roster bubble and will be fighting for a roster spot during training camp and the preseason. We will likely see some more additions to this group throughout the offseason. I would imagine 2023 third-round pick Drew Sanders will focus more on inside linebacker this offseason but depth and competition are still needed.