 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Could Broncos release new uniform by the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Denver Broncos last changed their uniform in 1997, so it is long overdue for a refresh and we should have it before the 2024 NFL Draft.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
Los Angeles Rams v Denver Broncos Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Just a short update on the Denver Broncos uniform situation. I would classify this as a rumor, but worth noting cause our team is going to have a brand new look in 2024. According to Mile High Mario on X, they’ll likely announce just before the 2024 NFL Draft.

So come April, we’ll get that new uniform look and feel. Personally, I hope they bring back the old school helmet like the one pictured above. That would be my personal favorite, especially since I grew up during the late Orange Crush era of the 1980s and I’ll always like the orange and blue combo.

What do you hope the Broncos do with their new uniform design?

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...