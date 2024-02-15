Could Broncos release new uniform by the 2024 NFL Draft?

Just a short update on the Denver Broncos uniform situation. I would classify this as a rumor, but worth noting cause our team is going to have a brand new look in 2024. According to Mile High Mario on X, they’ll likely announce just before the 2024 NFL Draft.

Hey everyone! Are you all wondering when we'll see the new Broncos uniforms?!



Well, all I can tell you is that they will have the new unis for the draft (duh) since they can't have the draft picks hold the old uni. The announcement/reveal should come right before the draft! — Mile High Mario (@VetanzeTherapy) February 13, 2024

So come April, we’ll get that new uniform look and feel. Personally, I hope they bring back the old school helmet like the one pictured above. That would be my personal favorite, especially since I grew up during the late Orange Crush era of the 1980s and I’ll always like the orange and blue combo.

What do you hope the Broncos do with their new uniform design?