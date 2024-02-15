If the Denver Broncos can’t snag a first-round quarterback—what should they do?

Good morning, Broncos Country.

It’s no big secret in the Mile High City. Quarterback tops the list of needs for the Denver Broncos this offseason.

It’s highly unlikely they pay for one in free agency or trade for a high-priced veteran given their current salary cap restraints. That means the 2024 NFL Draft will be their best bet to try and find themselves a franchise quarterback. It’s also the right choice to make.

The Broncos have never drafted a quarterback in the Top 10 picks in their entire history. They traded for John Elway all those years ago. In fact, Jay Cutler was the highest pick at the position, and he was selected 11th overall in the 2006 NFL Draft. Maybe that changes this year.

Perhaps they get aggressive and go and make a big leap up the boards to get one of the top guys in this year’s draft. I think that’s unlikely, but with the Kansas City Chiefs winning another Super Bowl and the Broncos lagging behind in the talent department—getting a quarterback prospect they can build around long-term is necessary.

And quite honestly, I don’t think they can afford to wait on that. Missing out on a quarterback kicks the can down the road another season. Time is of the essence and in my opinion, it’s in their best interest to get one now—even if it takes future draft picks to get it done.

However, If the Denver Broncos can’t snag one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft—what should they do?

The easy answer is trade down and acquire more picks, but with this question—I’m talking about what position group should they focus on. Two top the list for me. Offensive tackle and edge rusher. This is a great year to draft a tackle and it’s certainly possible a top prospect at the position is on board at #12 overall. Joe Alt is widely considered the best prospect at the position and will go before the Broncos pick, but Olu Fashanu, JC Latham, Taliese Fuaga and Amarius Mims are getting Top 15 buzz. As a long-term investment given the questions at the position, any of them make sense.

Upgrading the edge room would be smart as well. The Broncos have some good players at the position, but Jonathon Cooper and Baron Browning are free agents at the end of next season. Jared Verse, Dallas Turner and Laiatu Latu could all be available when Denver picks.

If not those two positions, perhaps defensive line could be a wild card selection. Jer’Zhan Newton and Byron Murphy II going Top 15 wouldn’t be surprising, and I think Darius Robinson could catapult into that conversation as well.

What do you think, Broncos Country? If not a quarterback—what position would you like the Broncos to focus on with their first-round pick? Let me know in the comments section!

