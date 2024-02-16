Sam Darnold, Broncos QB? How would Broncos Country feel about another bridge QB/redemption project?

Welcome back to yet another edition of the ever-enthralling dramedy known as the Denver Broncos quarterback dilemma.

Should they stay put with the 12th pick and draft whatever QB is available? Should they trade the farm to move up for a Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels? Should they try and make nice with Russell Wilson? Jarrett Stidham?

There is a lot of uncertainty of what the Broncos can and should do regarding the most important position on the team, and for fans who have run out of patience after going through an insane number of QBs (none being the answer), they want a concrete answer and solution. Therefore, a name that was discussed on Thursday among some Broncos’ media members is probably not going to be one that has those fans smiling.

Andrew Mason and Cecil Lammey of DenverSports.com discussed on their Orange and Blue podcast that former third-overall pick Sam Darnold, formerly of the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, and most recently San Francisco 49ers, should be a name the Broncos consider as their 2024 starter.

3 Reasons why the Broncos should sign QB Sam Darnold | Orange and Blue Today https://t.co/HuiJuMhjBH — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) February 15, 2024

To their defense, Darnold, a free agent, would give the Broncos a cheap option with the possibility that Sean Payton can tap into the potential that made him a top-five pick. And while he seems like he has been in the league forever, in reality he is still just 26 years old and is now coming from the tutelage of Kyle Shanahan, a man who knows a thing or two about QB development.

Throughout his career, though, he’s been nothing close to the upper-tier QB he was expected to be. His stint with the Jets was forgettable at best and bust-worthy at worst, but given that the Jets have been a QB graveyard for what seems like decades, it’s hard to put too much blame on a guy who took the reins at age 21.

While in Carolina, he started out strong, throwing for 1,189 yards (and three 300+ yard performances) on 68% completion in four games to go along with five touchdowns to three interceptions as he led the team to a 3-1 start. Almost immediately thereafter, though, through inconsistent play an injuries, the wheels fell off, and he would ultimately lose the job the next season to Baker Mayfield.

In San Francisco, in limited playing time and one start, he did show signs of improvement under Shanahan and QB coach Brian Griese, but not exactly enough tape to be viewed as a major comeback story.

Sean Payton, though, has had success with redemption projects. When he brought in Teddy Bridgewater following his Minnesota Vikings exit, he put together the best stretch of his career. Following the retirement of Drew Brees, Payton brought in Jameis Winston and got beneficial use out of him. Could Darnold be his next QB to build back up?

Again, at just 26, it’s too early to put a gravestone on top of Darnold’s career as a starter, but it’s also too naive to believe that just because Sean Payton knows QBs that everything will all of a sudden click for the embattled young player.

In other words, viewing him as anything other than a bridge option (as opposed to, let’s say, a franchise QB) is the highest degree of wishful thinking. Could it happen? Absolutely. Will it happen? History is not on Darnold’s side.

The best course of action for the Broncos remains drafting a franchise QB, even if the team has to move up. Get your guy at any cost. Yet, there are no Andrew Lucks in this field of QB prospects, the type that are undoubtedly ready to start day one. In all likelihood, should the Broncos take a QB in the draft, the player will likely face a learning curve in terms of both the quality of the NFL and the complexities of Sean Payton’s playbook.

Therefore, the team is going to need someone who can step up in the meantime and hold the offense together. Maybe Jarrett Stidham is that guy, although he didn’t exactly instill much confidence with his late season performances. Sam Darnold, though, is a low risk-high reward guy who, if he can get the playbook down, Sean Payton can win games with while his prized future QB waits in the wings.

