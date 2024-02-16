Report: Russell Wilson is quietly accepting offers for Cherry Hills mansion

According to BusinessDen.com, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara are in the process of selling the home they bought when he was acquired by the team in 2021.

They’re reporting that he and his singer-songwriter wife Ciara are accepting offers and providing tours to interested buyers.

So, why am I writing about Wilson’s house potentially being up for sale? Well, his future with the team appears murky at best and this is a pretty good sign that he is not expecting to return with the team next season. Would be odd to sell the home you bought when you were traded to the Broncos (all 12 bathrooms) and then up and sell it (potentially) if you planned on sticking around for another season or more.

Head Coach Sean Payton said during the postseason presser that he doesn’t “think it’s going to be a long, drawn-out process” when it comes to deciding Wilson’s future in Denver. That was back in January but now here we are a few days out from the Super Bowl and the clock is ticking for the Broncos to make a decision. On March 17th, Wilson’s $37 million option for 2025 becomes fully guaranteed which has been the issue between the two sides. So, the Broncos will need to restructure/rework his contract, trade him, or outright release him and eat the large dead money amount before that date.

It sure seems like the Broncos are choosing the trade/release option with Wilson reportedly putting his home up for sale. This was expected but we’re nearing the time when decisions have to be made so all news and rumors are significant here.

So, if you’re looking for a home in the Cherry Hills Village, there is apparently one available that has 12 bathrooms. Get those bids in!