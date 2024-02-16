Report: Steelers are now favored to land quarterback Russell Wilson

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Pittsburgh Steelers have emerged as the heavy favorites to land Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. They tweeted out a graphic that showed that they opened at (+1400), which is pretty low odds to now being shown as the heavy favorites at (-110) to land him.

So, could we see Wilson land in the Steel City and compete with Kenny Pickett for the Steelers starting quarterback job?

The Steelers are now FAVORED to land Russell Wilson



Russ could be cooking in Pittsburgh… pic.twitter.com/ttqdZDgtey — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) February 16, 2024

As we know, Wilson is likely to be released by the Broncos in the coming days and weeks so his potential suitors are starting to become known. One team that is expected to be active in the veteran quarterback market is the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have a pretty good roster and coaching staff that carried them to the postseason despite having Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph under center for them this past season. So Wilson, even with his declined play, would be an upgrade for them.

Now, the Steelers are not just connected to Wilson. DraftKings Sportsbook also listed the Steelers as the favorites to trade for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

All of this seems to be fueled by Adam Schefter who recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and connected Wilson and Fields to the Steelers.

“We know the Pittsburgh [Steelers] is gonna go out and get some type of quarterback,” Schefter said. “Whether that’s Ryan Tannehill, whether that’s Russell Wilson, whether that’s Justin Fields. Mike Tomlin’s a big fan of Justin Fields. We’ll keep that in mind during the offseason and the coming weeks.”

Anytime we see big shifts like this from Vegas, it is noteworthy and something to keep an eye on moving forward. With Wilson reportedly “quietly shopping” his mansion which he bought when he was traded to the Broncos, it appears that he could be released here sometime in the near future. If so, it appears that the Steelers will be interested in potentially signing the veteran signal-caller.

At the end of the day, it appears Wilson’s time in Denver is done. This is not a surprise, but there was some late talk that the two sides could work something out, and they very well could, who knows? but it appears it is going to end in a divorce. If it does, we could see Russell Wilson in black and yellow next season

The Steelers travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Mile High next season.