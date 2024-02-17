Which jersey number should the Broncos retire, if any?

We’ve beaten the quarterback discussion to death this week, so I decided to look for a different topic to discuss this fine Saturday morning. The Denver Broncos have retired just three jersey numbers in its 60+ year history. The last true retirement was in 1999 when John Elway hang ‘em up, but technically #18 was borrowed and re-retired for Peyton Manning in 2015.

#18 - Frank Tripucka / Peyton Manning

#44 - Floyd Little

#7 - John Elway

The Broncos have plenty of players in their Ring of Fame, but the jersey retirement is a rare generational event. No one could argue the three players there. Tripucka was the founding quarterback and helped establish the franchise in Denver, Floyd Little and John Elway need no introduction and Manning cherried-on-top Tripucka’s jersey for the franchise.

Looking at the players who have donned the orange and blue since, I can think of only two who could qualify for the generational greatness necessary for a jersey retirement: Champ Bailey and Von Miller.

If I had to choose between the two, I would likely go with the man who brought the third title to the Mile High City. Von Miller and that defenses run through the 2015 season and, especially, the playoffs is one that will go down as one of the greatest runs in defensive history. Taking down potential Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger, the greatest quarterback of all-time in Tom Brady, and then the league MVP and best offense in football in Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers.

Miller’s playoff run rivals the playoff run that Terrell Davis had in two seasons. It’s a bummer that Miller couldn’t finish his career here, but like Shannon Sharpe and Steve Atwater it doesn’t really matter where they go — they are Denver Broncos greats.

The other option is neither Champ nor Von are deserving of that honor. What do you think?

Poll Which player jersey should be retired by the Broncos? Champ Bailey

Von Miller

No one

Someone else vote view results 21% Champ Bailey (62 votes)

40% Von Miller (115 votes)

27% No one (78 votes)

10% Someone else (29 votes) 284 votes total Vote Now

