Next crop of Broncos who should get a look for the Hall of Fame

Good morning, Broncos Country!

The path has finally opened for Randy Gradishar. Now, that needs to happen for a few others.

Since some time has passed since the announcement that Grardishar is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the hope is this opens the opportunity to some more deserving Denver Broncos.

Namely, Gradishar’s teammate on the Orange Crush defense, Louis Wright. The original shutdown cornerback in the NFL and one of the best to ever play the position. Wright is deserving of a look by the Seniors Committee.

Another is Tom Jackson. He was the voice of that iconic defense and a helluva linebacker, but also what he did for the game on ESPN with Chris Berman. Again, another Broncos player should get a look by the Seniors Committee.

The next two were part of the Orange Crush, per se, but both should get into the Hall of Fame. Dennis Smith and Karl Mecklenburg. In terms of Smith, ask Steve Atwater and Ronnie Lott. As for Mecklenberg, he could play any position in the front seven of a defense and do so at an All-Pro level. Both Smith and Mecklenberg should be in the Hall.

Next is Tom Nalen, one of the best centers to ever play in the NFL and a blocker for one of the greatest running offenses in history.

Rod Smith, the greatest undrafted player in NFL history.

Jason Elam, one of the best kickers in the league's history.

Dan Reeves contributed so much to the game as a player and coach. Not to mention he coached a team to three Super Bowls in four years, which is a remarkable accomplishment.

Mike Shanahan, who should already be in and the fact he isn’t is nuts.

Of all on this list, Shanahan is the most likely to get induction, and it’ll probably happen in 2025.

Every other name mentioned faces a steep hill.

But the fact that Gradishar finally got inducted hopefully opens a path for Wright, who is more than deserving of getting into the Hall of Fame.

