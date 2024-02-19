Important dates for the Broncos 2024 offseason

Head Coach Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos are facing significant challenges to improve the team in 2024 with potential severe cap issues and the likely departure of quarterback Russell Wilson. They also have several key free agent starters set to depart in March, which will only compound these challenges.

That makes the next two and a half months incredibly important for this franchise. General Manager George Paton and Sean Payton will have to hit on every decision. There is no room for even a single misstep this offseason. Let’s break down each of the important dates coming up for them here.

Franchise Tag Deadline

February 20, 2024: Franchise/transition tag window opens

March 5, 2024: Franchise/transition tag deadline at 2 PM MT

This window opens tomorrow, but there really isn’t any players worthy of the tag. And frankly, with their salary cap issues it likely won’t make any sense either. However, Pro Football Focus did note that center Lloyd Cushenberry III would be their best candidate for the tag and extension play.

Cushenberry has turned himself into one of the better centers in the NFL after a rough start to his career. The 2023 season was his best, allowing just one sack despite playing well over 1,000 snaps on offense. The Broncos and Cushenberry will likely come to a long-term agreement but don’t be surprised if Denver uses the tag to give them more time to get a deal done.

He has really developed into a solid center, but there is no way on earth I would tag him at the $20+ million franchise price tag for 2024. If they can’t get a deal done before the start of free agency, I would expect Cushenberry to be moving on next season.

2024 NFL Combine

February 26 - March 4, 2024: NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana

February 29, 2024 at 1 PM MT: Defensive linemen, linebackers

March 1, 2024 at 1 PM MT: Defensive backs, tight ends

March 2, 2024 at 11 AM MT: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs

March 3, 2024 at 11 AM MT: Offensive linemen

Given the importance of the 2024 NFL Draft for this franchise, we will be covering the NFL Combine heavily this year. From start to finish, we’ll be gathering all of the measurements and performances we can find. With the 12th overall pick, there will be a particular focus on the quarterbacks — be it the top picks or Day 2 prospects.

Free Agency

March 11-13, 2024: Legal tampering period from 10 AM MT on March 11 to 2 PM MT March 13

March 13, 2024: 2024 league year opens at 2 PM MT

We should expect a rather boring opening to free agency. With the Broncos’ salary cap situation and the high priced nature of the first wave of free agent signings, we should expect Denver to sit back and wait to see which players they are targeting make it through that initial wave.

“We won’t be in on the first wave of free agency like we were last year,” George Paton said in January. “You can’t do that every year. We’ll be very strategic and very specific on what positions and what players we try to sign. Obviously, we have to hit on the draft. We’re picking high, and we have six picks. We could have more. You know we like picks. We’ll go from there.”

From there, we’ll be covering some of those second wave type free agents here on Mile High Report. We’re looking at several key position groups that will need some veteran help and writing up some free agent profiles on those players, so stay tuned for that!

Pre-Draft

March 24-27, 2024: Annual league meeting in Orlando, Florida

April 15, 2024: Broncos can begin offseason workout programs

April 17, 2024: Deadline for draft prospects to meet at team facilities

April 19, 2024: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign

April 24, 2024: Deadline to meet with draft prospects

Every year, Scotty Payne covers just about every single player meeting and team interest of draft prospects. We’ll also be doing our annual draft profile coverage, with a particular focus on all of the quarterbacks.

There isn’t much else to do during April other than 24-7 draft coverage and that is likely where our focus will be the entire month leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. With all the mock drafts too, it should be a fun time for us fans.

2024 NFL Draft

April 25, 2024: First round of the NFL Draft begins at 6 PM MT

April 26, 2024: Second and third rounds of the NFL Draft begins at 5 PM MT

April 27, 2024: Rounds four through seven of the NFL Draft begins at 10 AM MT

April 27-30, 2024: Tracking all of the undrafted college free agent signings for Denver

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Detroit, Michigan this year at the Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in downtown. It will air on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes. You can stream it live on YouTube TV, Hulu+, Fubo TV, and Sling. Full 2024 NFL Draft Order.

Like we do every year here, we’ll have live updates and analysis on the first two days of the NFL Draft and continue with our coverage of every single Broncos’ pick with reactions and highlights from the players college career. Denver doesn’t have much ammunition this year, but they do have a first round pick. They could trade up or down or stand pat, there really isn’t a lead on what they are looking to do this year.

Broncos 2024 Draft Picks Round Pick Round Pick 1 12 3 76 4 122 5 144 5 146 7 237

Post-Draft

May 2, 2024: Deadline for Broncos to pick up Pat Surtain’s fifth-year option

Early May 2024: Three-day rookie minicamp

Early to Mid-May 2024: NFL schedule release

May 20-22, 2024: Spring league meeting

Late May to early June 2024: Organized Team Activities (OTAs)

July 17, 2024: Franchise tag deadline at 2 PM MT

Mid-to-late July 2024: Training camps open

The biggest event before training camp is the 2024 schedule release. That’s my favorite thing post-draft and the most fun. It’s all pointless, I know, but I can’t help but do way-too-early predictions and the optimism for me is always at its highest on that day. Hopefully I won’t have to see another double-digit win prediction turn to double-digit loss reality.

In any case, buckle up because its going to be one heck of an offseason in Broncos Country.