Increased ticket prices a poke in the eye for Broncos fans

Lost in all the Super Bowl hysteria, was the announcement that rent in Broncos Country just went up. For the 2nd year-in-a-row, the Broncos ownership group has raised ticket prices. According to Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal:

The Broncos opened their 2024 season ticket renewal window on Thursday, sending information to season-ticket holders “that outlined a price increase of about 7.9%,” according to Mike Klis of 9NEWS.com. The team says that their ticket prices still rank “in the middle of the pack” in the NFL. This year’s increase is “in-line with the NFL average increase” of between 7.5% and 8% last year, when approximately 25 teams raised their ticket prices. The average ticket price for 2024 Broncos games “will now be around $143, up about $10 year-over-year.” While the average ticket “increased by 7.9%,” specific section pricing adjustments varies by location.

As the Broncos enter what is more than likely to be their 8th losing season and 9th without making the playoffs in-a-row, there is a disconnect between the product on the field and what’s expected from loyal fans.

In week 6 of 2023, it was clear with the Broncos 1-5 record that the Broncos weren’t going to be contenders again. Of course by that time, ownership had already collected their ticket money and insulated themselves from the pain of another disastrous season by collecting ticket payments in April, long before the reality of another lost season had set in. It’s the fans that get stuck holding the bag when the team is awful. With the resale market devastated by a putrid product on the field, it’s on the fans to shoulder the financial pain of a terrible team. Tickets last season could be found for just a fraction of face value.

Raising prices is a gross cash grab by an ownership group that genuinely doesn’t need the money. Rob Walton’s net worth is valued at over $72.4 Billion. If you sat him in a room and forced him to count every dollar he has at a dollar per-second, it would take over 2,232 years to do so (not counting sleep or potty breaks). Is it really necessary to pork the fans for an extra $10 per ticket when the product on the field has been severely lacking for so long?

With a 54-year sellout streak that “ranks among the longest of any team in one city across all of sports,” the Broncos said that last year’s renewal rate of around 98% “ranked among the Top 3 in the NFL.” Broncos VP/Ticketing Sales Marc Jackson said the team’s wait list has ”grown over 100,000.” Jackson: “It continues to grow and strengthen. I don’t know of another team in North American team that has a 100,000-person wait list on season tickets”

While the list is impressive, it pales in comparison to the Green Bay Packers list that exceeds 140,000. Broncos ownership would be wise to look at these numbers carefully. The strength of the season ticket wait list should not be exploited as though there is an unending supply of rubes that will pay through the nose to watch bad football.

From 1977 to 2015, the Broncos were a team that was competitive for championships in the NFL. That means there have been generations of fans that have given way to new generations of fans, all having experienced success with Denver’s football team. For the first time since the 1960’s, Broncos Country has gone nearly half a generation without making the playoffs. It’s hard to fill the hopper with new fans when losing, ineptitude, and an ever-revolving quarterback carousel are cornerstones of Broncos football.

It’s appalling that the price to “enjoy” Jarrett Stidham as a starter just went up. Remember, fan loyalty doesn’t necessarily mean fan obedience. Broncos Country deserves better.

