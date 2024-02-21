The Denver Broncos are going to need a quarterback.

By now it’s all but clear that Russell Wilson and the Broncos will split. The Pittsburgh Steelers are still the favorites to land Wilson at DraftKings Sportsbook at -110.

One of the possible solutions to the never-ending quarterback carousel in Denver is Baker Mayfield. Of course, this comes with a huge caveat: Mayfield even hits NFL free agency. Since Mayfield just led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the NFL playoffs, he’ll more than likely stay in Tampa.

But if for some reason that doesn’t happen and Mayfield hits the open market, Sean Payton and the Broncos should be interested.

Mayfield’s 2023 season was arguably his best in the NFL. He had career highs in yards (4,044), touchdowns (28), competitions (364), and completion percentage (64.3 percent). All while getting sacked 40 times.

Player Profile

Height: 6-1

Weight: 215 pounds

Age: 28

Experience: Six seasons

Why it makes sense

As noted at the top, Denver needs a quarterback. And Mayfield could be the guy to fill in for a couple of seasons while getting them in the playoffs.

He would also be a good fit for Payton’s offense. Mayfield isn’t afraid to attack all levels of the field, especially the middle.

Given he was sacked 40 times last season with the Buccaneers, Mayfield would have a better offensive line in Denver to protect him and give him time.

There’s also the benefit of Payton’s coaching and tutelage for Mayfield. Payton would be the best head coach and offensive mind Mayfield would get the chance to work with in his career.

Then you add in the level of competitor that both Payton and Mayfield are, and that would be fun to watch. They would bring the best out of each other based on that level of drive on the practice field, in the room and on game days.

Why it does not make sense

While the move for Mayfield would hit the pause button on the Broncos’ QB carousel, it doesn’t solve the problem.

Mayfield would be the third-best quarterback in the AFC West, behind the (throws up in mouth) back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. That doesn’t even include the other top-flight teams in the AFC with top-flight quarterbacks.

And that’s if Mayfield even hits free agency, which isn’t likely. After all, Mayfield and Tampa Bay just won the NFC South and played in the playoffs.

Even if Mayfield hits free agency, it’s not certain that the Broncos would even be interested. After all, they’ll have a huge cap hit for moving on from Wilson, and Mayfield will want a big payday if he moves on from the Buccaneers.

Final thoughts

Payton, George Paton, and Denver will need to address the quarterback position this offseason. The dye is cast that Wilson is out with the Broncos; he is taking offers on his Cherry Hills mansion.

And while Mayfield could thrive in Payton’s system and from his coaching, I don’t see Mayfield hitting free agency.

The next Broncos quarterback will either be a different free agent or an NFL Draft pick.