The 2024 NFL Draft is a lynchpin for the Sean Payton Broncos

There’s a lot of interesting angles being talked about when it comes to the Denver Broncos: Russel Wilson to Pittsburgh (makes sense), which QB will the Broncos draft (McCarthy seems a popular name currently), and how the 2023 draft class of the Broncos was the worst in the NFL (not sure how you decide that without having 3 years of career data to go off of).

I think this draft class in 2024 is going to be absolutely key to the short-term future of the Denver Broncos under Sean Payton. This team needs an answer for the quarterback position and it needs to continue (or start depending on your half-baked perspective) building the roster up with more talent on both sides of the ball.

My No Bull take is that the Broncos need to manufacture some extra draft capital by trading away some of their starters from last year. If they can find a willing partner (like the 49ers who make a sensible partner for a trade of Patrick Surtain, II.), they can and should consider trading for some extra shots early in the draft. This team needs more youthful talent given that the Wilson and Payton trades drained multiple years of high draft picks.

Broncos News:

2023 NFL Draft: Mock draft picks for the Denver Broncos

With the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine about a week away, here's a look at several analysts' projections for the Broncos' first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Mile High Morning: Colorado native Ben Garland reflects on tenure with Air Force, Broncos

"You’re talking about a kid born and raised in Colorado, playing for the team of his dreams," Garland said.

Chad Johnson's "little birdie" has Russell Wilson going to Pittsburgh - Denver Sports

For Russell Wilson, there may not be many potential landing spots. Could perennial playoff contender Pittsburgh be in play?

Why is Michael Penix Jr. trending out of Round 1? - Denver Sports

Michael Penix Jr. hasn't had Combine physicals yet, but he isn't on many Round 1 mocks. Mark Schlereth explains why that's the case.

Could the Broncos go for an edge rusher in Round 1? - Denver Sports

Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse is one of the best among a stellar edge-rushing crop. Could he make sense for Denver?

Was the Broncos 2023 draft class really the league's worst? - Denver Sports

NFL.com says George Paton's Broncos 2023 draft class was the worst in the league last year. But dead last might be stretching it.

Other NFL News:

2024 NFL franchise tag primer: Candidates to watch while window is open

With NFL free agency just around the corner, Judy Battista spotlights 10 prominent candidates for the franchise tag before the 2024 deadline. Will the Bengals keep WR Tee Higgins in tow or let him test the open market?

Could Bears keep Justin Fields, trade No. 1 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft? Four hypothetical deals

If the Bears decide to trade the No. 1 overall selection -- tying themselves to Justin Fields for at least the near future -- what kind of return could they net from a QB-needy team? Here are four hypothetical packages, including one that involves a recen

AFC cut candidates: Nick Chubb, Joey Bosa among potential cap casualties heading into free agency

With free agency less than a month away, NFL teams will be looking to clear cap space in the coming weeks. So, which notable players could be released? Matt Okada spotlights potential cut candidates across the AFC.

Two adults charged with murder in Chiefs parade mass shooting - ESPN

Missouri prosecutors said Tuesday that two adults have been charged with murder in last week's mass shooting that killed one person and injured 22 others near the end of the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade.

RB Mike Davis retires after 8 seasons with 6 teams - ESPN

Running back Mike Davis, who played for six NFL teams in eight seasons, announced his retirement on Monday, his 31st birthday.

Patriots' Matthew Slater retires from NFL after 16 seasons - ESPN

Matthew Slater, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection for his proficiency on the Patriots' special teams units, announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.