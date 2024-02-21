Rumor: Vikings announcer Paul Allen says Broncos HC Sean Payton is ‘quite enamored’ with J.J. McCarthy.

It’s rumor season in the NFL and the Denver Broncos are in the midst of yet another rumor as we progress through the offseason. As we know, the team is expected to release veteran quarterback Russell Wilson sometime in the coming days and weeks which would leave them without a starting quarterback. How the team and head coach Sean Payton go about filling that vital role on the team will be the talk of the offseason and the rumors surrounding that move are heating up.

Well, the longtime Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen chimed in on the subject on Tuesday and said that he has heard that Broncos head coach Sean Payton is quite enamored with J.J. McCarthy. You can listen to the clip here.

Here was @PAOnTheMic yesterday talking about Sean Payton’s interest in #Michigan QB JJ McCarthy.



“A pretty reliable individual over the weekend informed me that Payton is quite enamored with JJ McCarthy”#Broncos pic.twitter.com/ynxMysVCTk — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) February 21, 2024

Allen mentions that there is a belief-forming amongst local media in Denver that Sean Payton loves Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. He continued by saying that a “pretty reliable individual” has informed him that Sean Payton is quite enamored with J.J. McCarthy.

“There is just a little bit of steam that is beginning to emerge locally that Sean Payton loves J.J. McCarthy. Payton covets the next Drew Brees. So just keep that in mind, ya know, when you’re thinking 11 and if you’re thinking J.J. McCarthy at 11 just know behind you have the desperate Payton who basically will beg, borrow, and steal to get exactly what he wants from this draft from a QB standpoint. A pretty reliable individual informed me over the weekend that Payton is quite enamored with J.J. McCarthy.”

As we stand right now, McCarthy is viewed as the 4th quarterback behind Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels but recent reports/rumors suggest he might even be higher. Multiple reports have indicated that the league is higher on McCarthy than the public thinks and that even one NFC team has him as the second quarterback on their board. So, if true, it would make sense that Payton would be amongst those who have a high opinion of McCarthy.

So, why would Payton be so high on McCarthy? Well, during Super Bowl week he appeared on the Jim Rome show and was asked what he is looking for in a quarterback. He said: “I think it’s important that they’re quick processors. This was a strength of Drew’s, it’s a strength of Mahomes. These guys have to operate quickly in 6 or 7 seconds. It’s the hardest thing for us to evaluate.”. Well, NFL.com’s draft analyst Lance Zierlein said that NFL evaluators have described McCarthy’s processing skills as elite and said McCarthy feels like a “Sean Payton pick”.

On top of that, McCarthy just turned 21 years old, is pretty athletic, has an NFL arm, good size, and has untapped potential. At Michigan, he was not asked to do a lot but that does not mean he cannot do it. He has shown flashes throughout his college career and this has the league intrigued about his potential.

Now, if the Broncos and Sean Payton want McCarthy, they may need to jump a few teams to do so. Paul Allen, the originator of this rumor is the play-by-play announcer for the Vikings who will be in the market for a quarterback if they do not re-sign Kirk Cousins. They pick 11th, one spot ahead of the Broncos, and have been connected to McCarthy early in the process. Then of course, you have the quarterback-needy teams in the top 10 who could take him like the Commanders, Patriots, Giants, and Falcons.

Now, this is just a rumor by a play-by-play announcer from another team. So, at most, we just file this one away and see what else comes out in the coming weeks, especially during and after the Combine, as the Broncos likely will be searching for their new starting quarterback