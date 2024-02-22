NFL free agent profile: Defensive Tackle DaQuan Jones

The Denver Broncos have a laundry list of needs this offseason, but little cap space to work with. At his season ending press conference, General Manager George Paton hinted that the Broncos would not be active in the first wave of free agency like they have been in years past. With that in mind, fans should temper expectations about who they will sign and likely ignore any of the big-time free agents available at positions of need.

With that in mind, upgrading the defensive line should be a focus for the team. Outside of Zach Allen, there isn’t much to write home about at the position. And if you watched the team last year, they certainly struggled to stop the run and they had to blitz often because they couldn’t get home with the guys they have up front. Even with limited cap space, I do expect the Broncos to bring in at least one starting caliber defensive lineman in free agency.

Veteran DaQuan Jones is certainly a player they should explore signing.

DaQuan Jones — Defensive Tackle

Age: 32 | Experience: 10 Years (139 games played, 133 starts)

Height and Weight: 6’4 and 320 pounds

Jones was drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans where he spent the first seven years of his career. He appeared in 99 games for them with 93 starts and was an integral part of their defensive line. In 2021, he signed with the Carolina Panthers and spent the past two years with the Buffalo Bills.

During is ten seasons in the National Football League, Jones has cemented himself as one of the league’s best run defenders and a player known for giving his teammates one-on-one opportunities. A lot of that production doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, but for his career Jones has wracked up 327 tackles, 26 of them for loss, along with 14.5 sacks and 48 quarterback hits.

DaQuan Jones went OFF in his first year with the Bills pic.twitter.com/FkXxJW8Lvy — Pay The Bills Podcast (@PayTheBillsPod) February 7, 2023

Why signing Jones makes sense

In my opinion, the Broncos lack talent and depth on their defensive line. Zach Allen is the only key player and quality starter on the roster. Additionally, defending against the run was a problem for the Broncos all of last season. Despite his age, Jones still holds his own in that regard and graded out as one of the better run defenders at the position last season according to Pro Football Focus despite only playing half the season due to a torn pectoral muscle earlier on.

Long-time veteran Mike Purcell, who is also 32, is slated to free agent and was arguably Denver’s best run stuffer last season. If the Broncos don’t offer him a contract, they most certainly will need to find a replacement for him. Not only that, veteran nose tackle D.J. Jones could wind up being cut considering his hefty salary for next season and the Broncos being ~ $24 million over the cap as is.

Why signing Jones doesn’t make sense

I can’t think of many reasons signing Jones doesn’t make sense, but it appears he is wanting to play for a contender. It’s safe to say at this time the Broncos are from that. Given such, it’s sort of hard to envision his agent coming up with a deal to come to the Broncos.

I gotta win a ring! — DaQuan Jones (@RiDQulous_98) February 12, 2024

Final thoughts

Two years ago, Jones signed a two-year deal worth $14 million with the Bills—averaging $7M a season. Spotrac estimates his contract value this free agent cycle is near that with a $6.8M APY figure. I think that’s fair given his play over his career, but perhaps his value might be less considering he missed time last year with a torn pectoral muscle. Either way, I think he would be an upgrade to Denver’s defensive front on a one-year deal if he was willing to accept that.